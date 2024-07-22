Get to know Sri Lanka

Known for its pristine beaches, incredible wildlife, ancient ruins, and rich selection of teas, Sri Lanka is a country you must tick off your bucket list. What better way to do that than joining a 14-day premium small group tour with Travel Associate’s Premium Sri Lanka in Depth package. The journey starts in Negombo, where you will meet your tour leader and fellow travellers for a welcome meeting and a seafood dinner. For two weeks, you will explore Sri Lanka’s historic sites, including the Unesco World Heritage site of the palace of Sigiriya and the giant stupas of Ruwanweliseya and Jetawanaramaya. You’ll also visit Yala National Park; Sri Lanka’s premier wildlife reserve. Similarly, learn about the country’s rich culture through its delicious food as you indulge in local barbecues, high tea, and home-cooking classes.

The in-depth tour can help you ponder the history behind ancient civilisations, and you can get all of this for $5650 per person. Book via travel-associates.co.nz before July 31 to secure arrival airport transfers, daily breakfast, and $300 travel credit. Alternatively, phone 0800 951 655.

Visit the rock fortress in Sigiriya, Sri Lanka. Photo / 123rf

Hike, bike and kayak in Vietnam

Intrepid’s 11-day hike, bike, and kayak Vietnam tour might just be the active traveller’s dream package. As if seeing Vietnam’s best natural wonders isn’t enough, this deal takes you on a unique and serene tour of Vietnam’s rice paddies, villages, valleys, and turquoise waters. You’ll wear down your hiking shoes exploring Hanoi, trek and cycle through local villages and the beautiful valleys of Mai Chau and Ninh Binh, hike Sapa’s incredible trails, learn about the traditional cloth-making process, visit Unesco World Heritage-listed Cat Ba Island, and kayak across the turquoise waters of Lan Ha Bay. This is an immersive retreat that will get you in touch with Vietnam’s glorious natural beauty, local culture, and undeniable charm.

Secure your place now, for as low as $1812, inclusive of accommodation, breakfasts, meals and recreational activities. Book before July 31 at intrepidtravel.com/nz. Call 0800 600 610 for more information.

Appreciate the natural beauty of rice terraces and mountains in Sapa, Northern Vietnam. Photo / 123rf

Barcelona on foot

As avid foodies, we believe that the way to any city’s heart is through its food. Tasting the local cuisine that has been passed on through generations and learning about its societal importance is truly a journey on its own. With House of Travel’s 5-day Gourmet Barcelona package, you’ll try Barcelona’s tastiest dishes. Five days is not enough to learn all of Barcelona’s cuisine, but this package will be a nice introduction for food travellers who want to get to know the city more. You will visit the city’s iconic tourist sites such as the Ramblas, Olimpic Port, the Montjuïc Mountain, the Olympic Stadium, Sant Jordi Palace, and Sagrada Familia. The food tour starts with a private tapas tour and a wine and market experience for dinner. You’ll get to know little-known cultural and gastronomic landmarks all over the city. You’ll also get to visit La Boqueria market with the chef to buy ingredients for your traditional Spanish seafood paella cooking class. Later, indulge in prestigious wines on a five-hour private tour in the winery area of Penedés, less than an hour from Barcelona.

Priced from $1779 per person, treat your tastebuds to a wonderful adventure. Secure this deal before July 31 at houseoftravel.co.nz. For inquiries, call 0800 713 715.

Eat your heart out on this Barcelona tour. Photo / Supplied

Discover the “last continent”

There’s no better way to appreciate the beauty of the world than to face the isolated beauty of the ice continent, Antarctica, and its towering glaciers and immense icebergs. Viking’s 13-day Antarctic Explorer voyage from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia is the perfect way to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Starting in Buenos Aires, you’ll explore Argentina’s vibrant capital before heading to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world and the gateway to Tierra del Fuego. From there, you’ll sail the historic Drake Passage, learning about the region’s rich history. The highlight of your trip will be the days spent in Antarctica, experiencing its ethereal beauty with daily opportunities for wildlife sightings and glacier exploration. On your return, you’ll navigate the Drake Passage again, taking in panoramic ocean views before witnessing the dramatic landscapes of Cape Horn. Your adventure finishes in Ushuaia, where you’ll bid farewell to your fellow explorers as you journey back to Buenos Aires.

Priced from $17,495 per person for a Deluxe Nordic Balcony stateroom, secure this memory-making adventure before July 31 at vikingcruises.com. For inquiries, call 0800 447 913.

Meet one of the largest animals on Earth with an Antarctic cruise. Photo / 123rf

