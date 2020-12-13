United kicks two-year-old off flight for mask non-compliance

Disbelief, disgust and humiliation: The Orbans were booted from the United flight after their 2-year-old refused to wear a mask. Photo / Tim Gouw, Unslpash; elizfulop, instragram

A young family say they were deplaned from a United Airlines flight after their 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a face mask.

Eliz Orban shared her "confusion, disbelief, disgust and humiliation" after her family's treatment on the flight from Colorado to New Jersey and the lack of understanding.

Orban claimed following this temper tantrum, "we're banned off United forever".

Sharing a video with her 50,000 Instagram followers the fitness fanatic showed her husband trying to convince daughter Edeline to put on a facemask, with no joy.

Eventually a member of the cabin crew approached the family in their row and asked them to grab their belongings and "exit the aircraft".

"They had to bring [the plane] back to the gate, because our 2 year old daughter would not 'comply' and keep her mask on," wrote Orban.

Having been on their way to visit family in New Jersey and New York, the Orbans said their Christmas plans had been cancelled by the incident.

Eliz Orban was adamant that United was in the wrong, pointing out that the World Health Organisation recommended that children under five should be exempt from face mask compliance. The guidelines which were shaped by expert opinion on "childhood developmental milestones" recognised that mask compliance for younger children may not be easy.

However, there are conflicting guidelines for travellers in the US, with the CDC advising that it should be up to parents of guardians of children 2 and over to make sure masks are worn properly.

Eventually it is up to United to define their mask compliance policy, and their staff to enforce it.

The airline issued a statement after the incident saying : "The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask.

"These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they're also consistent across every major airline."

The statement did not address whether the Orbans would be banned from United services.

To add insult to injury the family's luggage remained on the aircraft and they were asked to return to the airport the following day to recollect it – a two-hour trip from their home.

The airline said it had refunded tickets and returned belongings. United said it would open an investigation into the incident.