Polaris was cared for by the United team before SPCA stepped in to help. Photo / Supplied

A sad story of abandonment had a happy ending after a dog dumped at San Francisco Airport was adopted by a United Airlines pilot.

The puppy, named Polaris, arrived at SFO on an International flight with his owner last fall, according to San Francisco SPCA. However, after landing, he was left to fend for himself by the traveller, who “chose to continue travelling on without his animal.”

United Airlines swooped in to ensure the pup completed the necessary quarantine so he could properly enter the US.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US,” said United’s director of customer service, Vincent Passafiume.

They then contacted San Francisco SPCA to help find Polaris a home. Fittingly, the furry vagabond was adopted by United Airlines captain William Dale and his family.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays,” Passafiume added.

On December 15, the airlines threw a party at SFO to celebrate the adoption and formally donate US$5000 to SF SPCA to support their work.

Can travellers bring pets into the US?

According to the US Customs and Border Protection, travellers frequently enquire about how they can bring their pets into or back into the country.

The importation of popular pets like cats and dogs is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, each state and US territory also has its own rules for pet ownership and importation.

Some destinations, like Hawaii, have strict quarantine regulations and airlines can also enforce requirements and restrictions, such as demanding a health certificate for accompanying pets.