Caribbean dancers at Notting Hill Carnival, the biggest street festival outside of South America. Photo / Getty Images

Any time's a good time to visit London, but it's even more colourful when the iconic Notting Hill Carnival comes to town.

With feathers, street parades and a fiesta vibe, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in South America, not West London. But each year (with the exception of a Covid-related hiatus) the famed Notting Hill Carnival brings a kaleidescope of colour to the UK capital. As one of the world's biggest street carnivals, it's second only to Rio's Mardi Gras, and attracts more than a million revellers. Traditionally held at the end of August to coincide with a UK Bank holiday weekend, Britain's favourite street party is back this year from August 28-29.

Carnival time

As a celebration of London's West Indian communities and Caribbean culture, the fiesta includes everything from steel drum and reggae beats, to countless food stalls. At Carni, as the locals call it, the smoky-sweet smell of jerk chicken fills the air, coloured feathers are the costume de rigueur, and you can hear the rumbling of the sound systems several blocks away. The centrepiece of the show is the huge parade with ornate floats, bands and dancers, which snakes along for more than 5km.

If you're planning a visit, be sure to check ahead for train and tube station updates, as many streets are closed off for the party. And if you're heading along with little ones in tow, the first day of the carnival is more relaxed and family-friendly than day two's main event.

What to see and do in Notting Hill

Aside from the carnival, Notting Hill is a magnet for foodies, creatives and vintage- hunters. The area's famous Portbobello Road Market boasts an enromous lineup of antique, bric a brac and clothing stalls, as well as old-school fruit and vege vendors. Arrive with an empty stomach to make the most of the mouthwatering array of international street food, including paella, bratwurst and churros.

The bustling Portobello Markets. Photo / Getty Images

With it's pastel coloured shop fronts, historic pubs and brick townhouses, the charming streets are perfect for wandering and people watching, and there's often buskers and live music to add to the buzzy atmosphere during market hours. Music buffs should make a beeline for Rough Trade records on Talbot Rd, while cooking fans will be spoilt for choice at Books for Cooks on Blemheim Crescent. On the same street, you'll find the Notting Hill Bookshop from the famous film.

Colourful townhouses in Notting Hill, West London. Photo / Getty Images

For the quirky factor, don't miss the Museum of Brands. Here you'll find posters, wrappers, boxes, toys and everything under the consumer goods sun, from a plethora of classic brands including Brasso, Kellogs and Cadbury.

For more, see nhcarnival.org and visitlondon.com