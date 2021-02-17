UK fines four travellers $19000 each for Red List travel lie

Scotland has tightened isolation rules at its Airports. Photo / Getty Images

Four passengers have received fines of more than $19000 each after omitting details from their travel history, trying to bypass the UK's newly established quarantine hotels.

On Monday the UK introduced quarantine for international arrivals, with England making a stay in an isolation facility mandatory for anyone having visited one of 33 high risk 'Red List' countries.

Birmingham's West Midlands Airport said that some passengers were attempting to hide details of their route from border police.

"By midday yesterday, on the first day of implementation, we have received six passengers who had declared travelling from a Red List country, who were taken to the quarantine hotel," the UK's Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd told press.

"We also had four passengers who were identified as having travelled from a Red List country, that hadn't declared it."

The UK had introduced mandatory quarantine facilities and hefty fines at its borders. Photo / AP

When questioned, Todd said the individuals knew the penalties and had attempted to "hide their routes," reported The Sun.

"That's not worked out for them."

Rules for quarantine of returning travellers were released last week by the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who threatened lengthy jail sentences and hefty fines for those trying to dodge isolation.

"Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the Red List in the 10 days before arrival here will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years," he said.

Passengers must self fund their stay at isolation hotels, at a cost of $3,375 a room for the first passenger, plus additional for children and extra passengers.

Arrivals must spend 10 days in hotel isolation facilities, with Covid-19 tests on day 2 and 8.

Scotland's devolved government further tightened these requirements, making quarantine mandatory for anyone arriving from non Union countries (travellers from England, Wales and Northern Ireland are exempt).

Yesterday The Scotsman reported that travellers were using the English border to dodge quarantine.

On Monday reporters identified "at least three passengers" who arrived in Edinburgh on domestic flights having transferred from international flights.

"It is clear that airlines and passengers are still confused about what is required of them," a spokesperson for Edinburgh airport told The Scotsman. "We are lucky that numbers are so low and easily manageable."