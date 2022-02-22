Uber reveals how many 1-star reviews riders have earned

Shut the door! You can now see just how many 1-star Uber reviews you've had from unhappy drivers. Photo / Getty Images

The largest ride-hailing app has rolled out an update to help New Zealand travellers see what is dragging their rider rating down below a perfect 5-stars.

From now on you can see exactly how many 1-star ratings you have earned from drivers.

Perhaps it was that time you slammed the door, or asked the driver to turn his music down.

In a bid to compete with the crowded app store of other ride-sharing services such as Ola and Didi, the travel tech company has offered to open up more of their secretive ratings system.

The app currently invites drivers to rate passengers and vice versa, to aggregate a score out of 5-stars.

"Starting today, all Uber users can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app's new Privacy Center. You'll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between," said Zach Singleton the privacy product manager.

Uber is operating in an increasingly busy virtual taxi rank. Photo / Viktor Andeev, Unsplash

It won't tell you which trip resulted in your poor score, but it can help you keep on top of rider etiquette. The score review is part of giving riders wider access to their information. You can now also see trip history, payment details and other preferences from the 'Privacy Centre'.

This can be accessed in app, via the settings menu.

While nobody's perfect and neither is their rider score, Uber hopes that it will help riders and drivers expect more courteous rides and understand a bit more about the information the app holds on them.

Passenger tips for more five star rides

Don't leave your driver waiting. Running late is not a way to endear yourself to drivers. Make sure you pay attention to the location you've requested your lift from and how far away they are.

Don't slam the door. That's no pool car! Drivers cite 'slammed doors' and disrespect for the vehicle as a pet peeve.

Leave nothing but reviews. Rubbish in the seat pockets is likely to result in a rubbish review.