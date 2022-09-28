A Korean Air 777 was reportedly one of the aircraft involved. Twitter; @aviation_jamie

Heathrow Airport has confirmed two aircraft have been involved in a "minor collision" on one of Europe's busiest runways.



Two passenger carriers, reportedly Icelandair and Korean Air services, collided shortly after 8pm local time on Wednesday night.



"No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well," read a statement from the airport to media confirming the incident.



Emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, which drew attention from passengers passing through the UK's largest international airport.



"Is this normal for Heathrow?" asked one passenger who filmed the chaos from the terminal.



One passenger, Richard Taylor, aboard the Korean Air service described watching the moment. "There was very little movement from our wing as it touched," Taylor told the Guardian. From the left side of the plane he was able to see what "looked like shards" breaking off the tail of the Icelandair plane.

Is this normal for Heathrow? Got to be 4 or 5 different emergency service vehicle with blue lights flashing on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/IkNmGkFTC4 — Steve Smith - Broke Britannia (@BrokeBritannia) September 28, 2022

Korean Air service KE908 to Seoul Incheon Airport, reportedly clipped the parked Icelandair Boeing 757 TF-FIK, while taxiing.

The Icelandic plane which was preparing to depart as the 21:21 service to Reykjavik was cancelled.

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo / Noah Sabbagh; Twitter

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service confirmed that they attended th incident alongside the London Fire Brigade, shortly after 8pm.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our hazardous area response team, a clinical team leader, a cycle responder and an incident response officer."

No crew or passengers required hospital treatment.