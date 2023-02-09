Greek restaurant charges visitors $1400 for crab legs. Video / jessicaannyarnall

Travel website Tripadvisor has taken the rare step of issuing a “safety alert” regarding the practice of an infamous Greek restaurant, which visitors say is scalping tourists with confusing menus and $1000 plates.

The move comes after a US couple say they were slapped with over €800 (NZ$1,360) for a meal of crab legs and two mojitos.

Jessica Yarnall from Montana said she and partner Adam Hagaun visited restaurant DK Oyster on the Greek Island of Mykonos after being charmed by the beachfront setting and appealing-looking menu.

However, upon finishing their meal, the drinks they had been served were four times the price printed on the sample menu outside.

In a TikTok video published at the time, Yarnall unloaded her fury at what she saw was unfair treatment from the restaurant.

She described the staff as “super pushy” and the experience as very overpriced.

Staff said that the €25 drinks on the sample menu were for “small” servings. The drinks the couple had ordered were €100 each.

The plate of seafood was charged at over $1000, billing per gram for what the tourists thought was a per-plate price.

“Crabs legs can be expensive but not that expensive,” said Yarnall.

“The menu said that it was €38 for crab legs. They didn’t say that this was per gram and that there was a minimum order,” she fumed.

“Mykonos is such a beautiful Island and I’m so bummed we had this horrible experience. I hope no one else has to have it.”

Visitors to DK Oyster have complained of misleading and intimidating practices. Photo / Tripadvisor

Yarnall and Hagaun aren’t the first visitors to have complained about DK Oyster.

Last May Canadian tourist Brenda Moulton took legal action against DK Oyster, which the visitor’s lawyers say subjected her and a friend to threats and unfair treatment.

These complaints are echoed in online reviews of the restaurant. On Tripadvisor, unhappy visitors have taken to sharing photos of hugely marked up receipts, which they say are not reflected in the restaurant’s menu.

DK Oyster visitors say they are shocked by the receipts. Photo / Screenshot

Tripadvisor recently published a “safety alert” urging tourists to research the restaurant’s prices thoroughly before visiting.

“Tripadvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing. Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans,” it says.

In 2022 a group of angry tourists collectively challenged the restaurant over what they saw as “unfair” practices.

They claim they lure in tourists with offers of “free sunbeds” and “confusing” prices for specials. They also allege that DK Oyster does not warn tourists of the final price, as restaurants charging by weight are obliged to do under Greek Law.

DK Oyster is not the only Mykonos restaurant, under suspicion of unscrupulous dealings and unfortunate tourists are not the only victims of inflated restaurant prices.

In 2019 the Greek Finance Ministry conducted an investigation of hospitality, tax fraud and an alleged “scam culture” on the island.

This culminated in thousands of raids on properties, including a steak restaurant, belonging to Nusret Gökçe - an internet celebrity chef known as “Salt Bae”.

Charging up to €760 for a plate of steak, The Times reported the restaurant made up to €25,800 ($42,500) in undeclared profits from a night.

The Greek state estimates it is losing almost $26 billion every year in undeclared revenue, which equates to about 9 per cent of Greece’s GDP.

Restaurant DK Oyster was contacted for comment regarding the Tripadvisor update.