Trip Notes podcast: What defines luxury travel?

The lodge at Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Supplied

"I think I'm a snob. I think it's something I have to accept, that I do like nice things."

Canvas writer Greg Bruce has a champagne taste on a journalist's budget. The older he gets, the more he craves luxury travel.

So what makes a luxury holiday so...luxurious?

In this week's episode of the Trip Notes travel podcast, Greg and I join Herald Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes to discuss our most luxurious stays in New Zealand and abroad - and what sets those places apart.

Be it a city hotel or remote lodge, staying in luxury accommodation is often about bespoke service as well as top amenities and fine dining.

In this episode, you'll hear a reading of Greg's story Bet The Farm, about his stay at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, which was published in December 2020.

Greg reveals he spent the majority of the time soaking in the tub, surrounded by beers, crisps and coffee.

"There's nothing quite like the term 'complimentary minibar'," he shares.

The Verandah Suite at Otahuna Lodge is named after it's 9-metre sweeping balcony which overlooks the grounds. Photo / Juliette Sivertsen

We discuss our favourite luxury holidays, the ones we're dreaming of undertaking in future, and all the necessities for a luxury lodge: an exquisite day spa, a dreamy bed with a pillow menu, and decadent bedside treats.

From Kauri Cliffs in Northland and Otahuna Lodge in Canterbury, to our favourite luxury escapes in Australia, Fiji and the US, join us for a dreamy escape from everyday life.

How would you travel if money was no issue?

To listen, tune in on iHeartRadio or hit play on the podcast player above.

Don't forget to like, subscribe and share with your travel-loving friends.

Check out nzherald.co.nz/tripnotes for videos, stories and more great travel content.