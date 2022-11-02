Some believe the case looks as though it had somehow ended up getting caught in the plane's engine. Photo / Reddit

Some believe the case looks as though it had somehow ended up getting caught in the plane's engine. Photo / Reddit

A man was left with a shredded suitcase following a recent flight, with damage so extensive, many believed it had been caught in the plane’s engine.

Photos of the destroyed case were shared online by the passenger’s nephew which showed one side completely ripped up.

Half the suitcase’s front zip compartment was left shredded and exposed, while the side was completely ruined from top to bottom.

The nephew revealed most of his uncle’s belongings inside somehow remained undamaged.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Nothing major got f***** up. He also he’s received a reimbursement form, so he’s only out the time it’ll take to shop for a new one before his return trip. The suitcase now joins the honoured dead in the halls of luggage Valhalla.”

The suitcase is now completely unusable.

The suitcase arrived battered and 'shredded'. Photo / Reddit

One astonished person gasped: “Did the flight land or did they just throw it off on the way by?”

Another joked: “Throwing it off would be in better shape. I think they just dragged it behind the plane on landing to help stop it.”

A third guessed that it had been “chewed on by a conveyer for half an hour”, adding that it would be “probably pretty easy to get a voucher for the airport luggage place if there is one”.

A fourth joked: “I read ‘got chewed up by a co-worker’. The dinosaur is luggagesaurus.”

It wasn’t revealed what airline the passenger flew with. Readers urged travellers to take photos of their luggage pre-departure.

It’s not the first public incident in the past month. In October, an Air Canada passenger’s luggage was also shredded after losing it on a domestic flight.

Casey Dubyk posted a video of the ripped-open bag with damaged clothing inside to Tiktok, after it was finally returned to her by the airline.

She had initially brought the bag as carry-on, but was forced to check it into the hold by airline staff.

She claims she arrived in Calgary to find her bag had not arrived at the luggage carousel, and later had it delivered to her - completely shredded - with no notification or apology from Air Canada.

“Can we get a BIG shout out to @Aircanada for delivering my lost luggage to my hotel room. A call or note would have been nice but I guess this is OK too,” she captioned her TikTok video.

“@Air Canada left it at my hotel while I was at dinner like this without a note or calling to explain,” she added in a follow-up comment.

Followers were shocked by the state of the luggage, with one writing: “Did it go through the engine? What the hell?”

“Did they drag it to your hotel for 50 miles or something,” asked one.

“Sorry, there was no room IN the plane for your bag, so we hung it from the tail flaps,” quipped another follower.

She estimates that the torn bag amounted to around CA$1100 ($1370) of damage.