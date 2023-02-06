NZ Herald Business Traveller Grant Bradley assesses Singapore Airlines' Business Class from London - Singapore. Video / Grant Bradley

Dozens of travellers reported their cars as “stolen” by an airport valet company at Heathrow airport.

Around 80 people paid Terminal Universal, a meet and green car company based at the London airport, up to £145 ($NZ277) to hold their cars.

When they returned from holiday, travellers complained that the company’s phones were turned off and their vehicles were missing, according to a local media outlet.

Joanne Greedy, a traveller from Cardiff, said she had to pay to catch a train home instead.

“There was nothing we could do, so in the end we paid £100 (NZ$190) for a train home,” she said.

After investigating the matter, Metropolitan Police found 70 of the vehicles. Some were discovered in a field 24km from Heathrow Airport, in Chertsey, Surrey.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft but released pending further inquiries.

Terminal Universal Ltd has not responded to media requests for comment. The company does not have a website or contact information available online, however the firm is listed as ‘dissolved’ in the Government’s Companies House database.

Several alleged victims of the theft claimed they booked the valet service through Ezybook, an online agency.

On Facebook, users have created a group named ‘EZYBOOK.CO.UK Complaints Group’ which is “dedicated to those who have received terrible service from EZYBOOK.CO.UK airport parking”. Several other Facebook groups relating to specific airports in the UK have also sprung up on Facebook.

One victim claimed each time they contacted Ezybook about the status of the car, the ‘operator gave me a different company name’. Writing on Facebook, she claimed she received details for five different firms, one of which was Terminal Universal Ltd.

Detectives based at Heathrow Airport were investigating several reports according to a Metropolitan Police spokesman.

“Over the last month, police have received around 80 separate reports of vehicles, which had been left in the care of the meet and greet company but had not been returned,” they said.

“Around 70 of these vehicles have been recovered and work is under way to return them to their owners.

“Inquiries into the circumstances continue, including to locate any remaining vehicles.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

“He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”



