Crete Island in Greece is awash with history and culture. Photo / Getty Images

The Creative Director of Auckland Pride, Nathan Joe, reveals his most memorable holiday moments.

What are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

I once got separated from my parents in Hong Kong. We were at a fair and afterwards, Dad walked ahead of me and disappeared into the crowd. I then had to try to remember the train and route back to the hotel by myself. My sister was a snotty mess when I eventually returned, because she thought I was lost forever.

Nathan Joe is the Creative Director of Auckland Pride. Photo / Supplied

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Usually, every few years we’d do a big trip somewhere over the summer, typically somewhere in Asia or to see extended family.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

I went to a close friend’s wedding on the island of Crete in Greece. Definitely the gold standard of how to do a wedding. Being in close vicinity to such deep history and culture was astonishing. Any attempt to use words to describe it risks cliché.

And the worst?

The tail end of my trip to Berlin was not well organised. I had intentionally avoided booking a hotel on my last night, because I was determined just to stay up all night until my flight in the morning. I had already had a couple of big nights, so by the time my last night came I was absolutely exhausted. I ended up wandering the streets aimlessly.

Nathan Joe attempted to pull an all-nighter in Berlin. Photo / Getty Images

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

There really isn’t anywhere like Tokyo. Modern Japan is such an overstimulating experience, full of billboards and aesthetic maximalism. Yet, it’s also a very ordered city despite the chaos. A mass of contradictions.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Recalibration is such a strange process, but typically just sitting in the afterglow of a trip, not rushing anything is nice.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

The Odeon of Herodes Atticus - to experience live theatre on these preserved Ancient Greek ruins.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Getting to indulge my main character syndrome, as well as the joy of getting lost and meeting people who don’t have a preconceived idea of who you are. It’s a beautiful reset. Also, visiting bookshops overseas.

Nathan Joe is the Creative Director of Auckland Pride, on 1 – 26 February. Catch a reading of Nathan’s play Losing Face as part of Samesame but Different on 23 February at Ellen Melville Centre: aucklandpride.org.nz/shows/samesame-but-different-literary-festival