Janine Hall is the “Chief Happiness Officer” at Escape Haven, a luxury women’s retreat based in Bali.
Escape Haven came to be because I was a burnt-out corporate exec and I wanted women to avoid facing what I did. Stress, overwhelming anxiety, poor sleep and little time to enjoy things that matter are common trappings. I desperately needed a place where I could recharge, so I decided to create my own. I also wanted to help other women whose lives were leaving them exhausted.
Retreats weren’t around back then so I created my own concept with the tools I knew worked: a caring and compassionate well-being team, well-being experts, delicious, clean food crafted by private chefs. As well as yoga, meditation, endless spa treatments and luxury accommodation.
Pre-pandemic, our guests were all about physical fitness: surfing, yoga or fitness packages. Post-pandemic, our Balinese healing package and the Ayurveda healing package make up about 80 per cent of bookings.
It’s wonderful to see women’s stress dissolve during their week here; seeing their shoulders relax and a beautiful glow return. Guests definitely come to us to return to themselves; to get back that sense of lightness. We find a way for guests to re-activate the childlike sense of joy that comes from shrugging off the heaviness of responsibility.
For 2023 and beyond, we have now finished building our brand-new wellness resort in Canggu. It’s been a labour of love to build during a pandemic but we had a beautiful opening fire ceremony in our fire pit, in the middle of our lagoon pool and under the stars with our local shaman. It was most memorable; a real pinch-me moment.
In addition, we have boat-based off-grid diving, hiking and yoga adventures lined up for 2023. There’s also a Sleep Retreat and one lined up for grief. We are expanding our healing packages to include more modalities and we will be reinvigorating our detox and weight loss package. I will also be running three signature retreats which are designed as entrepreneurial mastermind weeks. It’s going to be a busy year!
Of course, it’s been a very tough two years for Bali but everything is back to normal now. Better yet, the pause enabled Bali to open up even more amazing and creative ventures - beach clubs, eco-resorts and numerous cool new adventures. Visitors will come back and feel the excitement and gratitude of the entire Balinese community.
For more, see escapehaven.com