Travellers and travel companies have begun using their footprint in Ukraine to support victims of the humanitarian crisis. Photo / Tina Hartung, Unsplash

Travellers and travel companies have begun using their footprint in Ukraine to support victims of the humanitarian crisis. Photo / Tina Hartung, Unsplash

Heartbroken travellers have been booking into Airbnbs in Ukraine in solidarity with those experiencing turmoil of a Russian invasion.

With no intention of turning up, the social-media led movement aims to send funds to Ukrainian AirBnb hosts. Many of the travellers had never been to the country.

It was a spontaneous way many travellers latched onto, looking for a way to help during the humanitarian crisis. Airbnb Confirmed that it was aware of the practice and had waived any booking or service fees for bookings made in Ukraine.

"The appeal [was] that you're giving money to an individual directly. There's no administrative overhead or anything else that you're paying for," Natalie Smolenski, one of the BnB bookers said.

"I wanted to make sure that they were feeling supported as Ukraine goes through this very painful time."

We can confirm we are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time. — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) March 3, 2022

The website's CEO Brian Chesky thanked the travellers using the platform for such a worthy cause.

As of this weekend, 61406 rooms had been booked in the country representing $2.8 million in donations.

While donors were using a housing website to support Ukrainians caught up in the conflict, the tragic reality is that many people have been made homeless by the crisis.

Awww one of them responded. I wish I could do more!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/ARL6EomGNt — Bobbi-Sue (@BobbiSue) March 2, 2022

As of Friday over 1 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded leaving the country. Last week Airbnb said it would be offering free temporary housing in listings for up to half a million refugees in Europe.

Other travel companies have joined in using their presence in the country to support victims of the conflict.

Baltic cruise companies with stops in the Russian ports of St Petersburg and Kaliningrad rerouted tours last week. Norwegian, Viking and Carnival said they would be pausing visits from their ships and the ships of their nine cruising brands.

Travellers and travel companies have begun using their footprint in Ukraine to support victims of the humanitarian crisis. Photo / Natalia Kvitovska, Unsplash

Cruise Critic editor Colleen McDaniel told CNN that it isn't just the cruise lines but travellers that are moving against trips to Russia, and cancelling travel.

"This does reflect what we've seen on our boards and on social media as well, with guests reporting that they will also speak with their dollars," she said.

Canadian Group travel company G Adventures said it would be cancelling all packages with stops in the country for the foreseeable future.

"I have always said travel can be the fastest path to peace, so it breaks my heart that it has come to this," G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip wrote last week.

"The goal of sanctions, the goal of the globe coming together, is to put pressure internally within the country," he said. "So, as businesses, we should do our parts."

Scams and pitfalls of travellers trying to help

In any highly emotive issue there are opportunists and scammers looking to cash in on well meaning donors.

Those looking to donate via room bookings are advised to be cautious and, instead, consider donating via recognised charities who are helping victims of the conflict.

Make sure to research room reviews and signs that a listing is genuine.

Notre Dame law professor Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer told USA today he saw the appeal of the speed and that the risks for fraud are low on the Airbnb platform. However, he said that it would only be helping a small section of the country, the property owning classes that may not be the most in need.

"These are established rentals created well before the current crisis. It does appear to get money to individual Ukrainians very quickly. … There are some disadvantages, though," he said. "You could give to people who don't need it as much as others. ... It may not be as helpful as giving it to a charity that can give water and medical supplies and other necessities to people who really need it."