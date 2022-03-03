Fiji Airways and other links are gearing up for winter leisure travel out of New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

New Zealanders arriving from Dubai, Singapore and Fiji will be among the first to enter the country without a space in MIQ in two years.

Around 900 quarantine-free passengers are expected to arrive in Auckland's International Airport on Saturday.

This number might be roughly equivalent to one fully loaded jumbo A380 but represents the start of a rebuild airlines and airports have waited for since March 2020.

From midnight tonight, vaccinated New Zealanders can return quarantine-free from anywhere in the world.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said it welcomed the easing of restrictions on returning Kiwis and looked forward to greeting tomorrow's arrivals.

"These changes to isolation requirements will do a great deal to support the long-term recovery of the aviation industry, but they have not created an immediate upsurge in traveller numbers and volumes currently remain low," they said.

The current international passengers represent around five per cent of pre-pandemic levels, when the airport saw around 30,000 international passengers pass through its terminals.

The announcement that the original 14 March reopening date would be brought forward did not give many travellers or airlines time to replan. Although it is something they have been preparing for, for months.

Many have stuck to the original timeline for upweighting international schedules.

Air New Zealand, Qantas and Fiji Airways were adding additional services throughout March and April, with some flexibility to increase capacity with demand.

Leanne Geraghty Air NZ's chief of customer and sales said the bookings from Australia and overseas were an "encouraging sign that people want to travel."

"We've got more than 50 flights a week on 15 international routes from next week and we will continue to monitor the demand environment going forward and consider adjusting the schedule if appropriate as we head into New Zealand's winter season."

The airline said it was also looking to add more Australia seats over Easter.

Fiji Airways, for whom the 'winter sun' market was a key part of business, said it was sticking to its guns, adding capacity out of Auckland from 14 March.

"We're prepared for big arrivals numbers ahead of Easter and the school holidays," said a spokesperson for the airline.

"As demand picks up, we expect to operate up to three flights a week directly from Christchurch to Nadi and up to two flights a week directly from Wellington to Nadi."

However, the date that many airlines and others in the tourism industry are waiting for is when international visitors can enter the country, quarantine free.

It's one that could be much sooner than expected, as the Prime Minister and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg said on Monday.

During the announcement of the revised timetable, it was also suggested that plans for opening borders to visitors from visa waiver countries in July, and all others from October, could be brought forward.

Jacinda Arden said her Cabinet Ministers would be reviewing it in the next few weeks.

When asked what New Zealand could expect from a return of international visitors, she said they were looking across the ditch and at Australia's reopening of borders which began last month.

"It is hard to estimate or predict the behaviour of tourists after a pandemic," she said.

"The earliest comparison we could make would be Australia." Having thrown open their borders to international tourists last Monday, Ardern described the numbers seen by Australia as "slower than expected".

Having said that, she did not belittle the impact that any overseas travel would have on a country the size of New Zealand. The focus would be on rebuilding tourism and encouraging New Zealanders to continue to enjoy domestic tourism.