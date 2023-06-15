Travellers have taken to wearing fishing vests as a way to carry more items on board without paying luggage fees.

Travellers have taken to wearing fishing vests as a way to carry more items on board without paying luggage fees.

You can spot three kinds of outfit in an airport: functional ones, fashionable ones and the rare ones that manage to be both.

Unfortunately for the style-conscious, one clothing item is taking TikTok by storm and is far from chic.

It is, however, a helpful way to avoid pricey luggage costs, according to fans on social media.

Travellers on TikTok are donning fishing vests as a way to carry more items with them on the plane without exceeding carry-on costs.

@cheapholidayexpert Packing hack #3 - A FISHING VEST 🎣 After stuffing my pants in a neck pillow and using a duty free bag, it was only time before I reached the heady heights of leisurewear 🦺 Not only is it super stylish (😬) but it has about twelve million pockets for stuffing your bits in. Honestly - this one is daft but also… COMPLETELY LEGIT???!! It’s a winner for me 😂 WOULD YOU GIVE THIS A GO? And let me know if there’s any hacks you want me to test out for you - I AM WILLING TO GIVE ANYTHING A GO 💪 Just call it invinvestigativejournalism‍♀️ 💾 Don’t forget to save this hack or tag someone you think will like this!! ttravelhacktravelhacks pacpackinghackecheaptraveldbudgettravelseasyjetaryanairzzair ♬ original sound - Cheap Holiday Expert

Several videos show people demonstrating how much you can fit into the vests’ large pockets; packing them with clothing, toiletries and digital devices they could not fit into their carry-on bags.

“This is the best travel hack I have ever found,” said one traveller who packed her vest with spare clothes and socks.

Another video showed a person fit an impressive amount into the vest’s pockets including a laptop, portable speaker, gym kit, deodorant, bikini and wireless speaker.

As one can imagine, the vest isn’t about looking cool or keeping certain items close at hand while travelling. Instead, travellers say it allows them to skip the cost of a checked bag while still taking the items they need.

The tactic is especially helpful when travelling with a budget airline, which typically has very cheap airline tickets but charges a lot for additional bags.

Understandably, some travellers were hesitant about whether it would work.

In the past, similar “hacks” - such as the pillow trick - have gone viral on social media, only to later be criticised by travellers who tried it in real life and were called out by airport and airline staff.

So far, however, creators said staff at security and check-in desks have not stopped them.

The outfit may seem like overkill but, given rising baggage fees and reports that some airlines have cracked down on baggage restrictions, it makes sense.

Other tricks to carry on more include packing a neck pillow with items and wearing extra clothes under a large coat.

However, gate agents have been known to call out passengers they think are trying to carry on more than their fair share of luggage. In these cases, the traveller will be hit with an even higher baggage cost at the gate.