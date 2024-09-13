The two women had their contracts cancelled after complaining about consistent delays and amenity changes in a private WhatsApp group, Business Insider reported.

In May, Phenix arrived in the UK and visited the ship so she could leave luggage in her room before the May 15 departure date.

Initially, departure was pushed to May 30 but issues with the ship meant the date was pushed backwards several times. Eventually, the delay meant the ship cancelled its stop in Miami, Phenix told The Telegraph, where she had planned to collect the rest of her belongings.

The Floridian was also unhappy about changes to her room, which she planned to rent for three-and-a-half years before buying to live in indefinitely.

The founder and CEO of Villa Vie, Mikael Petterson, told Business Insider Phenix and Kelter did more than just complain.

“They didn’t just complain, they outright threatened with media unless they get what they want,” Petterson stated in an email.

“At the end of the day, we have the same option as anyone of doing business with people or not.”

The company launched in 2023 and began selling spots on its world cruise before acquiring a ship, meaning the specifics of the rooms and sailing were subject to change, Business Insider reported.

Phenix allegedly began complaining about this in a private WhatsApp group consisting of fellow cruise guests.

In mid-July, she was contacted by the COO of Villa Vie, Kathy Villalba, notifying her that her contract was cancelled. Kelter received the same email, stating: “We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity. This behaviour has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers.”

Phenix told The Telegraph that, while she was more outspoken than others, she certainly was not the only person voicing frustration about the changes and delays. She also posted nothing publicly and only shared via a public WhatsApp group.

More than a dozen other residents reportedly signed an email asking the company to give the women another shot but the company did not change their decision.

In a statement to The Telegraph, Villa Vie Residences’ chief executive Mike Petterson said Phenix “broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement”.

Petterson added that the founding residents voted about her suspension and decided to uphold it.

Villa Vie claimed it has refunded Phenix but she states part of the refund is pending and she will end up a few thousand dollars short.

Phenix has since decided to jump onto Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas for the final leg of its nine-month world cruise before moving in temporarily with her daughter and planning her next steps.

Other residents are still waiting to sail and while Villa Vie has been covering people’s hotel costs while they wait in the UK, the cruise company recently announced they had to stop as it was “unsustainable”.

One couple said they crunched the numbers and decided it was cheaper to fly back to the US rather than pay for a hotel.

In a video posted to YouTube, Angela and Steve Theriac said they were flying back to the US to wait, despite the company telling them the ship was only seven days away from being ready to sail.

Angela Theriac said it was “devastating” to hear Villa Vie would no longer contribute to hotel costs for residents stranded and waiting for the ship to depart.

“Yes, we’re still hopeful that this will set sail,” she said but added that they wanted it “in writing” after being disappointed by multiple delays.