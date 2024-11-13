Several flights to and from Bali have been cancelled today due to volcanic ash, including a flight from Auckland to Bali. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Several flights to and from Bali have been cancelled today due to volcanic ash, including a flight from Auckland.

Air NZ flight NZ62 to Denpasar was scheduled to depart on Wednesday at 7.20pm but has since been cancelled. A later flight — NZ63 from Denpasar to Auckland — was also cancelled.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted on November 3 and has erupted several times since, sending a plume of ash as high as 10km.

According to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, the most recent eruption occurred on Tuesday.

Situated on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki sits about 500km from Bali.