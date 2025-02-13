Tasker added that the most popular imported flowers in February were roses and chrysanthemums. Using the average weight of a rose, the 30 tonnes imported in 2024 equate to almost half a million flowers.

Roses are the classic Valentine's Day option.

Exporters send NZ’s finest blooms

Aotearoa won’t just receive blooms but send them too. In February 2024, New Zealand’s most popular export flower was hydrangeas, sending 11 tonnes.

Auckland International Airport’s top export destinations for flowers that month were the US, Japan and Hong Kong.

While February is a big month to import, it’s not the biggest month for exports.

“For local growers it’s really a story of seasonality,” Tasker explained. “The peak month for flower exports last year was August when 91 tonnes, mostly orchids (88%), flew to international markets.”

NZ Bloom, flower exporter and importer, managing director David Ballard said New Zealand has a good position globally as a Southern Hemisphere producer of quality flowers.

“There are a number of talented growers in New Zealand and we connect them to the whole world. In addition, New Zealand florists need a range of flowers, more than what’s produced in New Zealand. So, flowers are imported to broaden out that range for New Zealand consumers.”

Cargo key part of Kiwi economy

Tasker said the airport hoped to increase cargo capacity due to the impact it has on Aotearoa’s economy.

“Cargo operations at Auckland Airport have a meaningful effect on the country’s economy, an impact that will grow as we work to increase capacity over the coming five years,” he said.

Last summer the airport’s connectivity to North America was at an “all-time high”, Tasker said, and this created 9% more cargo capacity and thus a 26% increase in trade value.

“A daily wide-body aircraft over the course of a year generates over $170m in tourism spend and is capable of carrying $500 million in high-value freight,” he added.

Flower imports via Auckland International Airport:

February 2024 exports

1. Hydrangeas (11 tonnes)

2. Roses (1 tonne)

3. Peonies (1 tonne)

Total 2024 imports

1. Orchids (332 tonnes)

2. Peonies (98 tonnes)

3. Hydrangeas (36 tonnes)