Uber passenger rating revealed for New Zealand cities

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Uber has released the average passenger ratings for cities across Aotearoa. Photo / 123rf

Uber has released the average passenger ratings for cities across Aotearoa. Photo / 123rf

Rideshare platform Uber has revealed the cities in New Zealand with the lowest rider ratings.

If you’ve ever used the rideshare app Uber to catch a ride somewhere, you’ll know you are asked to rate your driver after the trip. Likewise, a driver is given the chance to rate you as a passenger.

Now, Uber has revealed the average rating passengers receive in various cities in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s average score has not changed in the last year, the company wrote in a press release, holding steady at 4.88 out of 5. This puts Kiwis ahead of Australia, which has a national average rating of 4.82.

The top city in New Zealand is Dunedin, which Uber described as a “Christmas miracle” due to winning for the second year in a row. Riders in Dunedin have an average rating of 4.93.

At the bottom of the list is Auckland, which sits below the national average with a score of 4.87.

Palmerston North was in second place (4.91). Five cities were tied for third place with average scores of 4.90, including New Plymouth, Nelson and Napier-Hastings, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Big cities Wellington, Queenstown and Christchurch all were at the bottom of the list, with scores between 4.89 and 4.88.

Photo / Uber
Photo / Uber

Uber shared several tips for those who want to be good passengers this Christmas season. Advice included being ready to leave as soon as your Uber arrives, saying “hello” and “thank you” to the driver, removing your rubbish, not slamming the door shut and respecting drivers.

“Respect is a two-way street, and Uber only works when it’s beneficial for both riders and driver partners,” Uber said.

One way the platform is ensuring respect and safety is by launching systems that allow women to order a car driven by a female driver.

Announced on November 29, “Uber by Women” was launched in Paris so women could experience “greater safety” while using the platform.

Similar schemes have been introduced in other countries across Europe to deal with harassment and sexual assault complaints female passengers make against drivers. It is not yet known if or when this service will be available in NZ.

Average Rider Rating in New Zealand

1. Dunedin – 4.93

2. Palmerston North – 4.91

3. New Plymouth – 4.90

4. Nelson – 4.90

5. Napier-Hastings – 4.90

6. Hamilton – 4.90

7. Tauranga – 4.90

8. Christchurch – 4.89

9. Queenstown – 4.88

10. Wellington – 4.88

10. Auckland – 4.87

