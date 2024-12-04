Uber has released the average passenger ratings for cities across Aotearoa. Photo / 123rf

Rideshare platform Uber has revealed the cities in New Zealand with the lowest rider ratings.

If you’ve ever used the rideshare app Uber to catch a ride somewhere, you’ll know you are asked to rate your driver after the trip. Likewise, a driver is given the chance to rate you as a passenger.

Now, Uber has revealed the average rating passengers receive in various cities in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s average score has not changed in the last year, the company wrote in a press release, holding steady at 4.88 out of 5. This puts Kiwis ahead of Australia, which has a national average rating of 4.82.

The top city in New Zealand is Dunedin, which Uber described as a “Christmas miracle” due to winning for the second year in a row. Riders in Dunedin have an average rating of 4.93.