Uber and Bolt unveil women-only service in Paris

The Uber by Women option overseas comes at no extra cost but with potentially longer waiting times. Photo / Jakub Porzycki, NurPhoto, Getty Images

Two rival ride-hailing platforms have announced options allowing Parisian women to order a car driven by a female driver in a bid to ensure “greater safety” for customers.

The “Uber by Women” option, available from Thursday, comes at no extra cost but with potentially longer waiting times.

Uber launched a similar scheme in other European countries as the company grapples with a litany of sexual assault or harassment claims against their drivers.

The change will ensure “greater safety” for its women customers, said Uber, with some 1500 female drivers already available in Paris.

There is a reminder on the app that the option is for women only, and drivers can cancel if a man tries to use it, the platform told AFP.