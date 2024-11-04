Outraged Tui Airways passengers plan legal action after their flights were delayed eight hours due to a cockroach infestation.
Metro reported passengers on two flights between Spain’s Tenerife and London’s Gatwick experienced flight disruptions in September. They were intially told “catering issues” were to blame.
But travellers were in disbelief when they were later told the real cause for the delay was cockroaches.
Passenger Michelle Coates was left “gobsmacked” when she had to wait in Tenerife while her flight was fumigated.
“How did the cockroaches get on there? That is a worry for their hygiene. It is just disgusting to try and fob it off on the customers,” the 57-year-old said.