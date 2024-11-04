Some passengers affected by the incident have requested compensation from the airline, including Coates and her husband David who spent £150 ($325) on extra childcare arrangements, news site GBN reported.

According to GBN, Tui Airways refused the couple’s claim and other affected passengers’, saying: “Having considered the events surrounding the delay to your flight, we can confirm that no further compensation will be arranged”.

Now the couple and others on the delayed flights are considering legal action against the airline.

“Tui say it is not their fault. Well, it is their fault. If I invite someone round to dinner at my house and there’s a cockroach that’s my fault,” Coates said.

In a statement to Metro, a Tui spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to passengers on TOM4744 who were delayed on their journey”.

“Our goal is to ensure our customers have the best possible start to their holiday, and we recognise that this wasn’t the case.

“Customers were provided with funds to purchase a drink or snack at the airport during the delay, and we’d like to thank them for their patience during this time.”

In May 2018, Air New Zealand was in the spotlight over two incidents of cockroaches reportedly on board flights between Australia and New Zealand.











