Three Australian beaches feature on the 2025 list, but Cathedral Cove is the only New Zealand beach to be included. It was in 46th place on the list in 2024 and has risen to 45th this year.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel marketing manager Megan Nunn told the Herald, “We’re incredibly proud to see Mautohe Cathedral Cove named among the world’s top 50 beaches for the second year running.

“This iconic location is not only a treasured jewel of Hauraki Coromandel but also a must-do experience for visitors to New Zealand.

“Its natural beauty, cultural significance, and place in the hearts of so many make this recognition truly special – reaffirming Mautohe Cathedral Cove’s status as one of the most spectacular and valued coastal destinations in the world.”

It comes after the walking track to access the beach officially reopened to the public on December 1, 2024 after being closed due to damage from 2023’s Cyclone Gabrielle.

The stunning beach and its iconic natural archway have been used as a backdrop in several movies filmed in New Zealand, including the Chronicles of Narnia series.

Cathedral Cove is the only New Zealand beach to be included on this year's list of the 50 best beaches in the world.

For Kiwis looking for inspiration further afield, the Top 50 gives plenty of top spots around the world to add to the wish list.

Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Yemen, Ireland and the Maldives are among several new countries included on the list this year.

Co-founder Tine Holst says the 50 Best Beaches team, the judges and ambassadors spent “countless days” on this year’s list.

“Our mission is to inspire travellers to go beyond the typical tourist hotspots and discover the kind of beach experiences they’ve always dreamed of – places that are truly breathtaking, peaceful and unforgettable.”

The criteria included wildlife, unique characteristics, natural soundtrack, untouched nature, ease of water entry, lack of overcrowding, frequency of calm conditions, and consistency of idyllic settings.

You can find the full list of the World’s 50 Best Beaches for 2025 here.