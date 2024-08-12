One-hundred skewers of spicy Guizhou chicken proved to be too much for Mires, a YouTube blogger, as Beijing targets influencers whose followers challenge them to order and eat large plates of food which they often can’t finish.
In the end, 100 skewers of spicy Guizhou chicken proved to be too much.
Alongside lashings of potato, dumplings and noodles, food vlogger Mires munched her way through the kebabs in a small local restaurant in the southern Chinese province.
In the video from May, the young woman leaves trails of sauce across her mouth as she slides dozens of meat-laden sticks between her teeth.
Visibly slowing after several hours, she eventually gives up. She then informs a waiter that the rest of the food, including a half-eaten bowl of rice, will have to be taken away.
The regulation by the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation also targeted “traffic-driven videos”, “money worship”, “fandom culture”, and “abnormal aesthetics”, a reference to China’s ongoing efforts to restrain “effeminate” culture among men.
It is not yet clear what impact the regulations will have on thousands of so-called “mukbangs” – livestreamers who gobble large quantities of food to the appreciation of an online audience.
As of Sunday, mukbang videos can still be found on popular Chinese social media platforms including Douyin and Weibo.
However, the Chinese Communist Party’s decision to clamp down on the country’s 15.8 million professional livestreamers and influencers is tied to an ongoing economic slowdown.
Ostentatious displays of wealth have already been banned including the account of Wang Hongquanxing – “China’s Kim Kardashian” who boasted of never leaving the house in less than US$1.4 million ($2.32m) in jewellery which was blocked in May.
Xi Jinping, China’s president, has tightened government control over perceived cultural “excesses” at a time of slow growth, high youth unemployment and a troubled property market.
Mukbangs, who take on challenges from their audiences to eat staggeringly large plates of food, run counter to the Communist Party’s messaging on waste.
According to a 2020 survey by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, at least 34 million tonnes of food are thrown away in restaurants alone in China every year (across the UK’s entire supply chain, the figure is 10 million).
The CCP has already attempted to curtail the mukbangs. In 2021, China imposed an anti-food waste law that prohibits food vloggers from making and distributing binge-eating videos online, with fines of up to 100,000 yuan ($23,000).
While the regulation reduced the number of mukbangs who gorge themselves to the limit, many still order extreme quantities of food – they just are not seen polishing off the lot. Instead, they may cut away, or invite fellow diners to join them. Some add, out of extra caution, that they have exercised a lot to digest, or post a warning subtitle stating “food wasting is not allowed, please stay healthy”.