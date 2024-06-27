Mount Fuji: Rescuers seek to bring down bodies

The shadow of Mount Fuji is cast on clouds hanging below the summit August 27, 2019, in Japan. Three bodies were found inside a crater at the summit of Mount Fuji, Japan’s most famous mountain, with one of them already brought down from the slopes, police said on Thursday, June 27. Photo / AP

Rescue efforts continue on Japan’s Mount Fuji, a popular tourist destination. The official climbing season had not yet started when the climbers began their ascent.

Three bodies were found inside a crater at the summit of Mount Fuji, Japan’s most famous mountain, with one of them already brought down from the slopes, police said on Thursday.

The identities of the people, including gender or age, were not confirmed. An effort to bring back the two other bodies will continue Friday or later, depending on weather conditions, they said. A search was called off for Thursday because of forecasts for heavy rainfall.

It’s unclear whether the three people were climbing the 3776-metre (12,388-foot) mountain together, as the bodies were found several metres apart.

The official climbing season had not yet started when the climbers entered the mountain from the Shizuoka Prefecture side.