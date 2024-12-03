After weeks of radio silence, her father travelled to Los Angeles to look for his missing daughter before taking his own life following her disappearance.
Now investigators have revealed security footage from the border near Tijuana shows the 30-year-old woman at the Mexico border on November 12, just days after she failed to board her flight from Los Angeles to New York.
In a press conference, police said she had crossed into Mexico alone on November 12 and do not suspect any foul play in her disappearance and movements.
Los Angeles police believe she intentionally missed her flight to New York and made an “intentional decision to disconnect”, however, her family suggest she would never do that.
Police understand she took a train from Los Angeles to San Diego before crossing into Tijuana, Mexico, which is about 220km from Los Angeles.
“She’s an adult and she can choose to be missing,” one senior law enforcement official told NBCLA, adding that detectives hope she will get in touch with authorities to confirm she is OK and travelling on her own free will.