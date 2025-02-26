A New Zealand man caught trying to swim in Rome’s world-famous Trevi Fountain over the weekend has been slapped with a hefty fine and barred from ever visiting the monument again.
The man has been described as an unidentified 30-year-old Kiwi living in London, on holiday with two friends in Italy. In the early hours of Sunday morning (local time), he was reportedly spotted by local police attempting to get into the fountain with his two friends, said to also be New Zealanders.
A spokesperson for Rome’s Capital Police told CNN that as authorities attempted to restrain the trio and remove them from the fountain area, the 30-year-old man wrestled himself loose and ran back into the fountain in a clear evasion of the law.
“Alcohol was definitely involved,” the spokesperson added.
Once caught, the unnamed Kiwi was handed a €500 fine, equal to $920, and a lifetime ban from the Baroque-style fountain.