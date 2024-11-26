Head to centrally located Ostuni or the village filled with trulli (dry stone huts) of Alberobello and find yourself a converted Trulli to stay in as your base. From there, you can relax and enjoy the Southern Italy sun or enjoy day trips to small historical cities (like Matera and Lecce), seaside towns (like Monopoli and Polignano a Mare) or quiet little bays all around the southern coast (like Porto Cesareo, Otranto and Castro). There truly is something for everyone down there.

Traditional trulli (dry stone huts) in Alberobello, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Just make sure your visit to Puglia includes some of the region’s fantastic local wine, seafood (red prawn tartare and fish fry alike), orecchiette pasta (ideally freshly made by the nonnas in Bari’s Strada Della Orecchiette or Pasta Street) and the famous puccia sandwiches - sandwiches made from baked pizza dough and filled with local specialities. Every town has its own version. And of course, some gelato wouldn’t hurt either.

Lake Garda

From South to North, head to the Veneto region. Up here, the majority of tourists will gravitate towards Venice and Milan but, for a quieter escape, base yourself right in between the two at Lake Garda – Lake Como’s quieter and ever so slightly less flashy cousin. While you might not spot George Clooney, you certainly won’t be lacking in things to see and do on and around Gardazee (as the locals call it).

Lake Garda is a straight out of a fairy tale. Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Find a boutique hotel or Bed and Breakfast close to the lake and use the regular local ferries (or hire your own little boat for a more James Bond-style experience) to explore the beautiful towns dotted all around the lake. Sirmione and Bardolino are great places to start with and offer old fortresses and scenic wine bars to discover. Garda is also only a short drive to Verona (of Romeo and Juliet fame), which is the perfect place to spend a day or head out for a romantic dinner.

For those wanting to add some adventure to their holiday, the famous Italian Dolomites are only a few hours away by car and can be accessed by some incredible short walks and multi-day hikes. Alpe de Siusi and Seceda are two of the most iconic single-day walks in the region. A wish-list item for many.

Alpe di Siusi sunrise in the Italian Dolomites. Photo / 123rf

Sardinia

If you want to skip Italy’s mainland entirely then head to the island of Sardinia. Aalthough its star is quickly rising, Sardinia’s rustic charm and white sand beaches will make you feel a world away. Most visitors fly into Cagliari in the south or Alghero or Olbia in the north and then opt to explore the island by rental car or, to access even more remote locations, travel the coast by sailboat.

Whichever mode of transport you choose, it will be hard to resist beach hopping along the shoreline to jaw-dropping locations, like Spiaggia di Porto Giunco, Cala Goloritzé and Grande Pevero (to name but a few). Inland Sardinia also boasts ancient archaeological sites and rugged mountain ranges next to charming towns with some gorgeous textiles and ceramics on offer – all telling the story of the island’s unique history with a culture and language that has developed quite distinctly from the rest of Italy.

Stunning aerial view of the Grande Pevero beach with boats and luxury yachts sailing on a turquoise, clear water. Sardinia, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

When you’re on the island, you’ll need to indulge in some of its classic cuisine. Try Porceddu, suckling pig slow-cooked for hours until impossibly tender and juicy with a crispy skin, and Culurgiones, pasta stuffed with potato, local sheep’s cheese and mint, with a glass of the Sardinian red wine, cannonau. These are delicacies that aren’t found in many Italian restaurants off the island. Bellissimo!

Whether you decide to stick to Rome, Milan, Florence and Venice, or choose somewhere a little quieter, booking flights, train tickets and accommodation early is going to be essential to avoid disappointment with the kind of visitor numbers expected in Italy in 2025.

For more information, see italia.it/en