The ocean in Niue is gin-clear with visibility of up to 70 metres. It’s a complete paradise for snorkelling and scuba diving, and the fishing is awesome as well. Humpback whales also migrate from July to October, and visitors have the opportunity to swim with them which is incredible.

Niue has some of the clearest ocean water in the world, with visibility up to 70 metres. Photo / Niue Tourism

What are your favourite hidden spots?

My favourite place in the world is Avaiki Cave. This magical swimming spot is only accessible at low tide, and it’s like something out of a James Bond movie. You walk down a track through a cave and come out onto the reef flat. On your right is a large cave with stalactites, amazing colours and a pool big enough to snorkel in, but small enough to feel like your own private oasis. Every time I return to Niue, a swim at Avaiki is a must for me. The last time I was there, low tide was at 6.30 am and watching the sun come up in my happy place was true bliss.

What’s the best way to get immersed in the local culture, traditions, and community life?

We say you arrive in Niue as a visitor and leave as a friend, as it’s such a warm and friendly community. Everyone speaks English but learning one or two Niuean words is a lovely gesture. You’ll meet locals everywhere you go and see the same smiling faces throughout your stay. You may have an island tour with Vanessa, then go fishing with her partner BJ. That night your dinner will be prepared and served by BJ’s sisters Pauline and Milla. You may even end up having a round of golf with Niue’s Prime Minister!

Photo / Niue Tourism

What are some of the best snorkelling and diving spots?

Niue is one of the largest coral atolls in the world, so the reef runs around the island, which makes snorkelling and diving really accessible. You don’t have to venture to outer reefs, and you simply head down one of the many sea tracks and drop into a reef pool that’s brimming with fish and colourful corals. It’s worth heading outside the reef with one of the island’s snorkelling operators though, as the resident dolphins usually join you for a play. Scuba diving is my happy place, and the geology of Niue means there are amazing caves, chasms and swim-throughs to explore… and did I mention the gin-clear water?!

What are some must-try local dishes?

I love Niue’s raw fish (Ota) when it’s marinated in coconut cream, lime, chilli etc. The seared sashimi at Violama is amazing, as are the fish tacos at Hio. Washaway is only open on Sundays and does the best fish focaccia (as well as awesome burgers). You also must have an iced coffee at Fana, laced with local Niue honey or vanilla, and only on Fridays they do their version of a Big Mac, the Fana Mac, which is insane! If there’s a local Show Day on in one of the villages, head along and try some food prepared in the umu (hangi). Takihi is like bread-and-butter pudding, with layers of pawpaw and taro cooked in coconut cream and totally addictive.

Explore Niue’s stunning marine life, local culture, and breathtaking landscapes. Photo / Sarah Porter

What are visitors often surprised by?

Visitors comment on how clean Niue is, and how safe they feel. There are derelict houses and old vehicles around, but lawns are always mown, and you won’t see rubbish. Niue’s community takes a lot of pride in their land and ocean; sustainability and looking after the environment is a top priority.

Top tip for someone planning their first trip to Niue?

Go for longer than you think. Most visitors go for one week, but if you can stretch that – do it! There is so much to do, explore and experience. You need to be an active relaxer to get the most out of Niue, and you’ll have so many wonderful shared memories with your travel companions.

Visitors often extend their stay once they realise how much there is to do. Photo / Niue Tourism

How easy is it to get around the island, and what’s the best way to explore?

Many visitors don’t realise how big Niue is… it’s 64km around the ring road, and four times bigger than Rarotonga. For this reason, everyone needs a rental car, and you can just head off and explore the island.