One question hanging over opening day is whether this will be the third year DoC’s booking website experiences issues. In 2024, a “patchy experience” forced the organisation to reboot the website, and in 2023 the platform crashed due to overwhelming demand when more than 10,000 people logged on to try to nab a spot.
This year, DoC has upgraded the booking system making it easier to use.
“This includes implementing a queue system on opening days, to smooth the experience for customers and to better manage very high demand at peak times.”DoC shared in a statement.
Popular walks such as Milford Track have filled out within 45 minutes due to both international and domestic demand and DoC expects its newest walk (Hump Ridge Track) to attract the same attention.
Bookings will open at 9.30am each assigned day. The Heaphy, Kepler, Rakiura and Hump Ridge tracks will be the first Great Walks to open, on May 15. Milford Track will open last on May 28. Booking for other DoC accommodations will open between these dates.
Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation bookings