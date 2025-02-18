One question hanging over opening day is whether this will be the third year DoC’s booking website experiences issues. In 2024, a “patchy experience” forced the organisation to reboot the website, and in 2023 the platform crashed due to overwhelming demand when more than 10,000 people logged on to try to nab a spot.

This year, DoC has upgraded the booking system making it easier to use.

“This includes implementing a queue system on opening days, to smooth the experience for customers and to better manage very high demand at peak times.”DoC shared in a statement.

Popular walks such as Milford Track have filled out within 45 minutes due to both international and domestic demand and DoC expects its newest walk (Hump Ridge Track) to attract the same attention.

Open since October, Hump Ridge Track was recently named one of the top 25 trails to try in 2025 by global platform AllTrails, the only track to make the list from Oceania.

Walkers take on the Hump Ridge Track in Fiordland. Photo / Tourism New Zealand

When will bookings open for the Great Walks?

Bookings will open at 9.30am each assigned day. The Heaphy, Kepler, Rakiura and Hump Ridge tracks will be the first Great Walks to open, on May 15. Milford Track will open last on May 28. Booking for other DoC accommodations will open between these dates.

Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation bookings

For stays from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026

May 15 – Heaphy Track, Kepler Track, Rakiura Track, Hump Ridge Track

May 22 – Whanganui Journey, Routeburn Track, Tongariro Northern Circuit

May 27 – Lake Waikaremoana Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Paparoa Track

May 28 – Milford Track

Opening dates for all other accommodation bookings

For stays from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026

May 13 – Backcountry huts, lodges, sole occupancy facilities

May 20 – Conservation campsites, except Tōtaranui, Momorangi, Anaura Bay campsites

May 21 – Momorangi campsite, Anaura Bay campsite

June 4 – Tōtaranui campsite

Rex Simpson Hut by day, a backcountry hut in the hills above Lake Tekapo.

What happens if you miss out on a booking?

DoC Director of Heritage and Visitors, Cat Wilson urged visitors to remember New Zealand is full of beautiful spots to walk around or stay.

“With demand for spots on some of our Great Walks still very high, people should consider some of the less well-known walks which are just as spectacular.”

