Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news

China Eastern will connect Auckland to Buenos Aires with new Southern Link service out of Shanghai

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald's Political Editor Thomas Coughlan on what the PM Christopher Luxon has managed to achieve during his trip to China.

China Eastern Airlines has revealed its plans to launch direct flights between Auckland and Buenos Aires by the end of the year.

It comes after Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced that Chinese passport holders transiting through Aotearoa would be eligible for a New Zealand electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), removing the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news