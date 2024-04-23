Australia's Lake Eyre is closing its doors to the public. Photo / Getty Images

Tourists could soon be banned from one of Australia’s premier tourist attractions under a new proposal to protect the landmark for its traditional owners.

Situated in the far north of Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre National Park in South Australia, the sacred Lake Eyre/Kati Thanda is a 9500-square-kilometre dry lake bed famous for its infrequent and spectacular flooding.

As one of the Outback’s most popular tourist destinations, the flooding attracts scores of tourists from across the world. The floods occur rarely - a small one every three years, a large one every decade, and a full fill only four times in 100 years.

Visitors flock here to observe the magnificent ecosystem, which has been open to the public for many years. Until now.

In 2012, the Arabana people were formally recognised as the native title holders over land including Elliot Price Conservation Park and most of Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre National Park. Now, the lake is a registered site under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1988 and is co-managed by the state government and the Arabana Aboriginal Corporation.

On Friday, the state released a draft management plan for public consultation, suggesting the cessation of any recreational access to the lake bed and a ban on visitors entering the lake bed on foot without permission.

This decision is not unprecedented, as the state government has been keeping a close eye on the sacred lake, protecting it from visitors who do not respect the true importance of the land.

For generations, the Arabana people have revered this place as sacred. It is not merely a body of water; it is a living embodiment of their culture and heritage. It is a place of stories and spirits, of dreams and destinies.

Problems arise when tourists view it as a mere tourist attraction and not a sacred place. Because of the disrespect to their land, the Arabana people have issued a plea: “Respect our culture.”

The proposed plan states the land around Lake Eyre will be returned to its traditional owners, the Arabana people, and recreational access will be restricted.

Visitors will be assigned designated viewing areas, as well as camping areas, day visitor areas and vehicle tracks. There are no proposed restrictions to scenic flights.

The draft plan states, “Lake Eyre/Kati Thanda is a sacred place for Arabana people, and a central theme in Arabana dreaming. It is also known in Arabana law to be a highly dangerous place that should not be entered without appropriate cultural authority. For these reasons, recreational walking, swimming, driving and boating on Lake Eyre/Kati Thanda will not be permitted.”

Entry to Lake Eyre will be prohibited, leaving tourists to admire it from afar or the air. Photo / SATC, Supplied

Bronwyn Dodd, chairwoman of the Arabana Aboriginal Corporation, speaks of the lake with a deep sense of pride and protection. “We urge you to respect our Ularaka [stories], lore and culture and not enter the lake,” she says. “Preservation of this lake is also the preservation of our culture.”

Of course, exceptions will be made for “essential management or emergency response activities”, while applications to access the lake for commercial filming and photography, scientific research and commercial tours “will be considered on a case-by-case basis”.

Trevor Wright, a scenic flight operator, believes the plan, if implemented, will have little impact on visitors’ experiences. He explains restrictions are already in place for safety reasons, as the lake bed is fragile and hazardous to walk on.

“Seriously, if you walk on it and you’re in thongs or anything else, you’ll cut your skin to smithereens and you’ll sink down to your knees,” Wright told the Advertiser.

The final plan is expected to be adopted later this year.