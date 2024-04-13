This is what one expat wishes she had known before visiting Australia.

A traveller from the UK has posted a hilarious video documenting the reality of working in the Australian outback, quipping that if she knew what was in store, she would have never visited the land down under.

Most tourists are warned about the spiders, snakes and crocodiles that inhabit Australia.

However, one woman has vented about the fact that no one cautioned her about the excessive amount of flies in a TikTok that has garnered more than 2.4 million views in only a few days.

The British woman is currently visiting Western Australia on a working visa. She filmed herself at Karijini National Park, which is a massive wilderness area in the Hamersley Range, with loads of flies swarming around her head.

“So everyone says ‘do a working holiday visa, go and travel there, it’s the best thing you’ll ever do’,” she complained in the clip.

“When I said I was going to do it, everyone was like, ‘Oh, you know, be careful of the spiders, the snakes, the crocodiles, the sharks, oh the kangaroos, they’ll be nice, the koalas, isn’t that cute’.

The Australian outback. Photo / Tourism NT/Tourism Australia

“Do you know what nobody f*****g talks about? The f*****g flies.”

She went on to reveal that if she had been told about the annoying insects, she probably wouldn’t have ventured to the outback.

“Nobody warned me about this, did they?”

While put off by the flies, the English tourist did take a moment to gush about how beautiful the Karijini National Park was.

“But this (flies) is a reality,” she joked.

She went on to tell her followers that she had to wear a net over her hat because the flies were so unbearable.

Nobody warned her about the many flies in the Outback. Photo / Getty

“These flies are relentless, they’re not like English flies. I’ve said that before and I’m saying it again, they f*****g won’t give you a break and this is a reality.

“Think about that before you come to Australia, guys. Anyway, I’m having a great time.”

Her hilarious TikTok has been flooded with comments from Aussies chiming in with her fly complaints, dubbing the flies in rural parts of Australia “horrendous”.

“I’m working right next door to Karajini and yes the flies are crazy at the moment. They do disappear when the sun goes down,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Yeah but what I wanna know is where do they go at night ahaha,” she replied, to which the TikToker said: “That is one of life’s greatest questions.”

Another person wrote: “It’s only really bad in the outback”, while another told her “it’s not like that everywhere in Australia”.

“I would go mad. the flies would drive me mad,” wrote another social media user.

One Western Australia local said: “Lived here all my life and will never get use to the flies.”



