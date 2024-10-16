The Castilla-La Mancha Bridge stands at 192m tall in Talavera de la Reina, Spain. Photo / MambaVerde, via Wikimedia Commons

A British man plunged to his death from a bridge in Spain while creating social media content, local authorities said, in a deadly incident that underscores the potential perils of the live-action era of the internet.

The 26-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was scaling the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge in central Spain when he fell.

The man and a fellow Briton, age 24, had come to the Talavera de la Reina area to climb the bridge to “create content for social networks”, Macarena Munoz, the local councillor for citizen security, said in a government statement.

Climbing the roughly 192m cable-stayed bridge is strictly prohibited, Munoz said, and officials have reiterated on many occasions that it “cannot be done under any circumstances”. The local official described the incident in a Sunday statement as “unfortunate”.