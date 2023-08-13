Plan a trip to world-class Moeraki beach. Photo / 123rf

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

World-class beach

If the icy weather has you looking forward to summer days, or if you’re willing to take a windy beach walk, then plan a trip to Koekohe Beach. The South Island beach has been ranked among the 50 Best Beaches In The World by Big 7 Travel, highlighted for its famous Moeraki Boulders and scenic photography potential. To see for yourself, enjoy a road trip down Otago’s rugged coast.

Take time out with a ferry ride to Waiheke's lovely walks. Photo / Nydia Bean

Waiheke wandering

A city escape awaits just a ferry ride away. The Waiheke Walking Festival is set to commence from October 26 to November 5, with a programme that celebrates the best tramping tracks and views on the island. The walks are tailored to accommodate all sorts of ages and abilities, giving visitors an opportunity to engage with nature, mindfulness, and on a few tracks, some local produce and wine – yum! waihekewalkingfestival.org

Hit the slopes with Winter Pride. Photo / Supplied

Festival fun

Queenstown’s Winter Pride Festival will start the party on August 25, with events running across the mountains, in apres ski lounges and the wider community. There will also be performances from stars like RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder winner Kita Mean and DJ Jordan Eskra. The festival wraps up on September 3 and tickets are now on sale. winterpride.co.nz

A contemporary art fair will showcase some of the most exciting new art from known and emerging artists. Photo / Supplied

Fine fare

Calling all art fans! Sydney Contemporary art fair will return for its seventh celebration from September 7-10, bringing innovative pieces from more than 500 emerging and established artists to the multi-arts cultural precinct Carriageworks. Explore the latest in the art market and support some of the best artists working in Australasia at Carriageworks. sydneycontemporary.com.au

Photo / Supplied

Waterfront hot spot

A luxurious pop-up waterfront venue and restaurant will open on August 18 on Fisherman’s Wharf in Queensland’s Surfers Paradise, welcoming visitors to an oceanside destination. The Yot Deck will host elevated dining experiences and colourful cocktails for afternoons and evenings in the sun until early next year, as well as lavish group events. It’s a temporary location, so you’ll need to get in before summer 2024. yotclub.com.au