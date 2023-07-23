Te Awa Glamping: an off-the-beaten track getaway on private land in Taumarunui, on the banks of the Whanganui River.

River wild

US glamping company Under Canvas takes outdoor living to the next level. Their latest venture, a 50-acre resort in Paradise Valley, Montana is located just outside Yellowstone National Park. Kitted out with king-size beds and en-suite bathrooms, on-site activities include daily yoga and live music, as well as a luxe wooden raft that allows passengers to float downriver while gorging on wine and charcuterie. Undercanvas.com

Paradise Valley, Montana is located just outside Yellowstone National Park. Photo / Buffalo Media

Total eclipse of the heart

Holland America Line will be making the most of next year’s solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere. Guests sailing on Koningsdam and Zaandam next spring will have the opportunity to cruise with astronomy experts, complete with exclusive access to lectures, demonstrations and top stargazing tips. Hollandamerica.com

In 2024, guests sailing with Holland America Line will have the opportunity to cruise with astronomy experts. Photo / Supplied

Magnifique

Housed in a heritage-listed space dating back to 1838, new restaurant Le Foote is located in Sydney/Warrane’s historic precinct The Rocks. The brand-new establishment hosts a part-Parisian wine bar and part-Mediterranean grill dining experience. Swillhouse.com

Le Foote is located in Sydney/Warrane’s historic precinct The Rocks. Photo / Kristoffer Paulson

Walk this way

If you’re planning a trip to the UK for the Northern Hemisphere summer – and the weather plays ball – consider hiking Cornwall’s new 140km walking route. Or at least a segment. The Tamara Coast to Coast Way flanks the River Tamar and the border between Cornwall and Devon, allowing for a circular walk that loops around the entire county. Allow about seven days. Tamarvalley.org.uk

The Tamara Coast to Coast Way in Cornwall, UK flanks the River Tamar. Photo / Getty Images

For wheel?... Yes!

US airline Delta has released a new aeroplane seat concept that will allow wheelchair users to remain in their own chairs throughout their flight. The working prototype was showcased at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg in early June, detailing how the built-in seat would fold up to accommodate a wheelchair. Delta.com