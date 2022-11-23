Travel deals for solo travellers and Italy’s most charming cliffs

Muri lagoon Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Photo / Supplied

KIA ORANA RETURN FARES

Return fares with Air New Zealand to the Cook Islands for a five-night stay at Pacific Resort Rarotonga are priced from $2095pp from Auckland and from $2255pp from Wellington or Christchurch. Book your trip by November 27 and holiday between August 9 and September 20. The resort is nestled on manicured beachfront land with 64 guestrooms and also has a kids’ club. Daily breakfasts, a food and beverage credit and airport transfers are all part of this package.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or see Auckland departures at flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531817, Wellington departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531886 and Christchurch departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/16531955

WELLY WEALTH OF WISDOM

Take a guided tour through Wellington Museum, then board a ferry bound for Matiu/Somes Island, while feasting on fish and chips on board. On the island, you’ll discover the native flora and fauna and learn about its fascinating history. The guided tour at the museum focuses on the history and quirks of the capital city. The Ship ‘n’ Chip Tour begins at 11am and finishes around 4pm. Bookings are required. An adult ticket costs $55 and a child’s ticket is $39. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs $149. Two adults and four children pay $199.

Contact: Museums Wellington, (04) 472 8904, museumtours@experiencewellington.org.nz or museumswellington.org.nz/shipnchip/

FIJI, SOLOS ONLY

Two’s a Crowd has launched an eight-day ocean cruise in the idyllic waters of Fiji’s Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands, departing on September 2 next year. This cruise is exclusively for solo travellers. Every passenger gets their own cabin aboard MV Reef Endeavour, where they’ll wake to a different picturesque location each day. The five-level, air-conditioned vessel, which can accommodate 62 solo travellers, will visit the island where Tom Hanks’ movie Castaway was filmed. You’ll explore the limestone caves at Sawa-i-Lau, take guided walks and experience traditional feasts and cultural performances. Fares start at around $4393 for stateroom accommodation, all meals, use of the ship’s spa and gym, swimming pool and snorkelling equipment. Sightseeing, transfers, on-board entertainment, guided tours, and entrance fees are all included.

Contact: Two’s a Crowd, 0800 895 145 or twosacrowd.com.au/group_tours/fiji-charter-cruise-23/

CHARMING CLIFFS

Explore the incredible Mediterranean coastal landscape of Cinque Terre on foot and spend three nights in one of the region’s historic villages, best known for their array of brightly painted houses. Cinque Terre is now a national park and a Unesco World Heritage Site. Book this four-day, three-night trip by December 16, priced from $1017pp, twin-share, and you’ll get to dine on seafood specialities and savour local wines. Travel dates throughout 2023 are available.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/UKE-ITL-taste-of-cinque-terre

BON VOYAGE

Seven nights in France, sleeping each night in a luxurious deluxe cabin aboard the Avalon Suite Ship, are priced from $4675pp, twin-share – a saving for each couple travelling together of $3800. Optional excursions while you’re travelling through Southern France, include cycling through Camargue Regional Nature Park to spot flamingos, hiking, kayaking, or guided walks. Book by November 30. Travel from New Zealand is additional. The cruise departs from Arles in France on August 1.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/europe/active---discovery-on-the-rhone-16623396







