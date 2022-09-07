Join a cruise like no other and see Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

SAIL ON A CRUISE SHIP FIT FOR A QUEEN

It's a "very British" cruise when you're relaxing on board the Queen Victoria as she sails the British Isles. A Balcony Stateroom booked for a 12-night, luxurious voyage starts at $4695pp and the accommodation comes with one US$500 on-board credit. Departing from Southampton on May 25, you'll sail into Edinburgh, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, Belfast, Liverpool, and Holyhead in Wales. Gratuities of US$12 to $14pp, per night, are payable onboard. Book before the end of this month – the deadline is September 25. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/britishislescruise

Explore the city of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty

MAGNIFICENT MEDITERRANEAN

Cruise the magnificent Med over nine nights in June next year, calling in to explore the historic European ports and bays of Italy and Greece. Book your Oceanview Cabin on Norwegian Breakaway by this Saturday, September 11. Priced from $3675pp, four "free at sea" bonuses include a beverage package, a speciality dining package, shore excursions and a Wi-Fi package. Itinerary highlights range from Santorini and Mykonos, Corfu, Valletta in Malta, Messina (Sicily), Naples, Livorno and back to Rome, from where the cruise departs on June 5. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact

: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/italygreececruise

CRUISE TO THE EDGE OF THE WORLD

Exploring Antarctica is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a cruise like no other – and while the all-inclusive flights, accommodation and cruise package price might come as an icy shock, at first, this promises a truly priceless 12-night adventure. Antarctica's untouched scenery of icebergs and glaciers is teeming with fantastic wildlife: penguins, seals, whales and birds. You'll sail on MS Fridtjof Nansen, one of Hurtigruten Expeditions twin world-first hybrid-powered ships, which has one of the lowest CO2- footprints of all expedition voyages to this region. The price starts at $15,999pp, twin-share. Book by the end of this month (September 30). Departs on January 17.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/crs-highlights-of-antarctica-all-inclusive

CHASE THE SUN TO FIJI

An eight-night Fiji escape aboard P&O's Pacific Explorer is priced from $1199pp and your Stateroom comes with a AU$150 onboard credit. Upgrade to a Balcony room for an extra $70pp, per night, and the onboard credit becomes AU$250 worth. The ship sails from Auckland on August 21 and Suva, Port Denarau, and Dravuni Island are on the itinerary. Book by this September 25. The return airfare to New Zealand is not included.

Contact

: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/fijicruise

Sail away on a cruise holiday. Photo / Getty

ROMANCE ON THE RHINE

Inject a whole lot of romance into your lives and take some time out from New Zealand's chillier months by heading to Europe for an Avalon Waterways' Romantic Rhine cruise through the waterways in Switzerland, France, Germany and Holland. Priced from $4315 each, this seven-night luxurious cruise includes gourmet cuisine, regional wine and beer with meals, and a choice of daily onshore excursions. The dramatic Rhine Gorge is a highlight – home to ancient castles towering 120m above the river. The cruise departs from Switzerland on May 13. Book by the end of this month (September 30). Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact

: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/rhinecruise