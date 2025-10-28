The best wellness experiences in Bhutan

From hot-stone baths to meditation in ancient monasteries, wellness is woven into the fabric of this incredible country.

Bhutan has long been a destination for travellers looking for more than just stunning scenery, with its wellness offerings increasingly drawing women who want time to reset. What stands out here is that wellbeing isn’t treated as a trend, but as something woven into daily life – from the way locals walk mountain trails each morning to the longstanding practice of hot-stone bathing.

Several Bhutanese operators now build these elements into tailored journeys. Case in point? Serenity Retreats Bhutan runs small-group trips that balance yoga and meditation with forest walks and time in local communities, designed to help guests slow down without feeling cut off, while Gaya Inspirational Tours takes a similar approach, creating itineraries that combine traditional healing, hot-stone baths and guided visits to monasteries where travellers can join meditation sessions.

For those wanting a stronger spiritual focus, head to one of the country’s many monasteries – Punakha Dzong and Gangtey Monastery in particular are places where visitors can sit quietly, join a meditation session or simply take in the stillness of their surroundings, while you could also consult with traditional medicine doctors at the Institute of Traditional Medicine Services in Thimphu to learn all about ancient Bhutanese healing practices. The choice is yours.

Welcome ceremony at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary. Photo / Supplied

The rise of female guides

While it’s no longer mandatory to book a guide or tour operator unless you are travelling beyond Thimphu and Paro, the uptick of knowledgeable female guides will be sure to enhance your experience.

Female guides are on the rise in Bhutan, which is reshaping tourism in the kingdom. In fact, there has been a more than 25 per cent rise in women taking on the celebrated role as a guide since the country reopened to tourism in September 2022, with more than 122 certified at the last count in 2024.

Among them is Chencho Lham, a Bhutanese tour guide hailing from Paro who has more than 14 years’ experience under her belt. As part of Druk Asia’s guiding team, she has led hundreds of cultural tours, hiked up to Tiger’s Nest 532 times, and is well trained in first aid. Female travellers can also look to Ola Tours & Trek, which recently introduced a “Ladies Special” tour to Bhutan, led by an all-female team of expert guides and drivers, while Trans Bhutan Trail offers a 12-day all-female adventure that takes in all the cultural, historic and foodie sights in one fell sweep.

Soma Restaurant at Pemako Punakha. Photo / Supplied

The best retreats for solo female travellers

Check into one of Bhutan’s standout retreats, where solo female travellers can find space to recharge, reflect and explore at their own pace.

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary

Nestled in the Neyphu Valley, Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary is the country’s only all-inclusive five-star wellness retreat and a standout choice for women travelling alone. Each stay begins with a consultation in traditional Bhutanese medicine followed by daily treatments ranging from massages to herbal therapies and hot-stone baths. With guided hikes, meditation and nourishing meals tailored to personal needs, it offers a safe, supportive space for rest, reflection and renewal.

Bhutanspiritsanctuary.com

Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary. Photo / Supplied

Pemako Punakha

Tucked away in the fertile Punakha valley, known for its year-round temperate climate, Pemako is the first high-end Bhutanese-owned and operated property in the region, and offers an immersive experience of Bhutan’s vibrant culture through thoughtfully designed spaces, local cuisine and warm local hospitality. Here you can participate in mindful meditation sessions led by the resident Buddhist monk, enjoy yoga amidst breath-taking mountain landscapes or embark on an exhilarating white-water rafting adventure down the Mo Chhu River. A great shout for women after both tranquillity and adventure.

pemakohotels.com/punakha

Pemako, Punakha. Photo / Supplied

Amankora

The luxury Aman group’s Bhutanese offering boasts five lodges across the country, spanning the spectacular central and western valleys of Paro, Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey and Bumthan. As to be expected it’s not light on the wallet, yet the journeys here are endless, ranging from the 3-night Tiger’s Odyssey that combines two lodges and culminates with a hike to the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery, to the 14-night Ultimate Amankora Journey, which visits all five lodges and comprises the likes of archery by the Mo Chhu River, a visit to the Gangtey Goemba monastery and hikes through forests and the Bumthang Valley.

aman.com/resorts/amankora

Amankora, Bhutan. Photo / Supplied

Top tips when visiting Bhutan

These practical tips will help you navigate Bhutan’s fees, customs and mountain terrain so you can travel with ease and respect.

Bhutan has lowered its Sustainable Development Fee to US$100 per person, a rate that will remain in place until August 2027. Children aged six to 11 pay half the fee, while those under six are exempt. Visitors should also budget for a one-off visa application charge of US$40, with all visitors requiring a visa unless you are travelling from India, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

Dress modestly when visiting temples, monasteries or dzongs - shoulders and knees should be covered.

Always remove shoes, hats and don’t point your feet toward sacred objects inside religious sites.

Many attractions lie in remote terrain – internal flights, mountain roads, and high passes are part of the journey, so enjoy.

The writer travelled at their own expense.