Bhutan travel guide for solo women: Safe, inspiring and deeply rewarding

Naomi Chadderton
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Pemako, Punakha. Photo / Supplied

Whether it’s meditating in cliffside monasteries, joining an all-female trek, or simply slowing down, Bhutan offers women travellers the chance to feel both safe and deeply inspired, writes Naomi Chadderton.

There are very few places left in the world like Bhutan. A tiny country of cliff-hanging temples, towering mountains and

