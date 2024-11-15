Auckland Museum’s new podcast, The Amp, takes listeners on an immersive journey into the untold stories behind its collections, exhibitions, and efforts to preserve New Zealand’s history. The first three episodes spotlight the legacy of WWII “Monuments Man” Sir Gilbert Archey, the vibrant 1950s Orange Ballroom, and the LEGO-inspired exhibition RELICS: A New World Rises. Expert interviews and captivating insights reveal Auckland’s rich history and showcase the museum’s dedication to protecting cultural heritage. By bringing these stories beyond its walls, The Amp connects and inspires audiences locally and globally. aucklandmuseum.com/discover/podcast

Attempt a Guinness World Record

MSC Cruises is expanding its popular Guinness World Records entertainment programme across its entire fleet, giving thrill-seekers more chances to break records. First launched on MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa in March 2023, the programme now runs on 12 ships and will reach the full fleet within a year.

Guests of all ages can participate in fun challenges, from chair rotations to sock-stacking, with official adjudicators verifying record attempts. Daytime activities lead to a grand evening show where finalists aim for record-breaking glory. Successful participants receive a Guinness World Records certificate, create unforgettable memories and go home with the ultimate bragging rights. msccruises.com

Memphis, home of the icons

Memphis, known as a hub for historic sites celebrating musical legends, offers a unique connection to the past with landmarks like Elvis Presley’s Graceland, the Lauderdale Courts where he spent his teenage years, and the BB King Blues Club, honouring the legacy of the blues. This rich musical history extends to Jeff Buckley, whose former Memphis home is now a Tribute Airbnb, available for stays starting November. Fans of the singer can experience the apartment where he lived before his death in 1997, now redecorated in his honour. These landmarks, each symbolising an artist’s lasting impact, make Memphis a must-visit for music and history enthusiasts alike. memphistravel.com

Photo / Getty Images

Track and field superstars in Perth

The Perth Track Classic will return in 2025, bringing a thrilling line-up of international track and field talent to the city on March 1. Now a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet, the event will feature elite athletes competing for world ranking points and prize money as they aim for a spot in the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Fans can look forward to high-stakes races and an unforgettable day of athletics, with more information on tickets and athlete announcements coming soon. westernaustralia.com/au/event/perth-track-classic