With travel restrictions eased further, it's now even easier to have a getaway in Fiji. Photo / 123rf

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond, to inspire your next adventure.

Bula, paradise!

It's now even easier to enjoy a holiday in beautiful Fiji. From this week, travellers no longer need to pre-book tests or take a rapid antigen test within 72 hours of arriving in the island nation. Since reopening to travellers in December last year, Fiji has welcomed more than 300,000 holidaymakers, with a whopping 78,638 visitors coming ashore this July alone. Travellers still need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. fiji.travel

Love food, will travel

Calling all foodies who love hiking - Great Walks of New Zealand have launched two new culinary-focused guided walks. The seven-night Food Lovers Coromandel package includes guided hikes along the pristine coastline of the Coromandel Peninsula, including the popular Pinnacles track, plus gourmet evening meals with local wines. The Food Lovers Waikato Guided Walk takes in the area's waterfalls and rainforests, with the chance to refuel on three-course evening dinners featuring top local produce. greatwalksofnewzealand.co.nz

Enjoy Coromandel coastal scenery and top local food on one of Great Walks of NZ's new packages. Photo / Kylie Rae

Happy hour, Hastings-style

Fans of fine spirits probably already know about Hastings Distillers, and now the Hawke's Bay favourite has added a new tipple to its lineup - Barrel Aged Negroni. The readymade aperitif features distillery-made gin and vermouth using local botanicals, and is aged in French oak. Visitors to the Heretaunga St tasting room can also sample a range of tasting flights and cocktails - as if we need another excuse to visit sunny Hawke's Bay.

hastingsdistillers.com

Hastings Distillers know how to make a great Negroni. Photo / supplied

Adults-only haven at Hayman

Planning a dream Aussie getaway without the kids? The InterContinental Hayman Island has just opened a new wing at the resort, with 12 adults-only suites for ultimate rest and relaxation. Each luxe pavilion has a private heated plunge pool, spacious tub for languid soaking, and panoramic ocean views. haymanisland.intercontinental.com

One of the new adults-only luxury suites at InterContinental Hayman Island. Photo / supplied

As Seen on Screen

We've spent the past two years watching the world through movies and streaming platforms, but now we can finally venture out and see the real deal. This hotspot takes in bubbling geysers and eerie ghost towns.

You watched: Yellowstone, on Neon

Go to: Montana, USA

With rugged mountains and vast landscapes, Montana is a nature-lovers paradise. Options for outdoor adventuring include hiking the trails in Glacier National Park within the Rocky Mountains, taking a tour of the caves at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, and of course, watching the impressive geyser known as Old Faithful erupt in Yellowstone National Park.

The vast mountains of Montana, USA. Photo / 123rf

You can't get much spookier than a ghost town and Montana has no less than 12 of them. On these abandoned streets, you'll find crumbling houses and old-school saloons, just like something out of the Wild West.

A scene from season 1 of the Neon series, Yellowstone. Photo / 2018 Spike Cable Networks Inc

If you're a history fan or travelling with kids, don't miss the impressive Museum of the Rockies. Top attractions include the extensive collection of dinosaur bones, Native American art, and the huge dome-roofed planetarium.