This holiday season, QT Gold Coast is spreading festive cheer with its first-ever Gingerland QTea High Tea, set alongside the dazzling QT Gingerland emporium. Running from November 22 to December 31, this Christmas extravaganza features over 900 handmade gingerbread bricks, royal icing and colourful candy. Indulge in holiday treats like plum pudding, shortbread cookies and gingerbread people, plus festive high tea bites such as Christmas arancini and truffle-filled Santa hats. Created by award-winning pastry chef Daniel King, this holiday wonderland is a perfect mix of sweet indulgence and Christmas cheer, served daily at FIXX Café from 10am to 2pm. qthotels.com

Attend the Gingerland QTea High Tea with Cocktails for a merry time this holiday season!

World-class flights to Melbourne

China Airlines is launching a new seasonal service between Auckland and Melbourne from December 3, 2024 through to February 16, 2025. Aboard its new-technology Airbus A350-900 aircraft, travellers can fly with ease and luxury as this flight features lie-flat Premium Business Class seats, as well as Premium Economy options and comfortable full-service Economy seats. This direct route is a seasonal tag to China Airlines‘ flights from Taipei to Melbourne and is aimed at giving travellers greater flexibility and convenience to explore Melbourne during the summer season. china-airlines.com

China Airlines’ A350-900 has 306 seats: 32 flat-bed business class seats, 31 premium economy seats and 243 economy class seats. Photo / Supplied

A new street market is coming to Dunedin

On February 8, 2025, the new George Street Market will transform Dunedin’s central city into a bustling hub of activity. Building on the success of the Thieves Alley Market, the event will feature artisan stalls, food trucks and performances by international circus acts making it an exciting time for all Dunedin locals. To make it more accessible, a section of George St will be closed to traffic, creating a pedestrian-friendly environment for attendees to explore the stalls and shops. This event will add to Dunedin’s line-up of events that aims to put the region on the map for travellers and tourists in New Zealand. For more Dunedin updates, keep an eye on dunedinnz.com

George St is the venue for a new central Dunedin street market.

Wine, food, and good music

A star-studded line-up of culinary talent, immersive masterclasses and more than 30 wineries await you at New Zealand’s longest-running wine and food festival! This February, the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival returns with NZ chef Al Brown as one of its headliners. Step into the Culinary Pavilion to catch his live demos alongside foodie favourite Polly Markus and treat yourself to wine-pairing masterclasses that showcase Marlborough’s finest drops.

On top of the world-class food tour, guests can anticipate a talented line-up of New Zealand musicians serenading them throughout the day. Mitch James, Ladyhawke, Hello Sailor, Sweet Mix Kids and Jaydin Shingleton will perform on the main stage, while rising local Marlborough musicians will entertain guests from the acoustic area. On top of that, the DJ collective Vinyl in the Vines will be back to start the part in the Groove Garden. With an impressive range of top wineries and unforgettable food experiences, Renwick Domain will be the place to be on February 8, 2025. marlboroughwinefestival.com