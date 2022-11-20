Iceland hiking with G Adventures: Vik Seljaldsfoss Waterfall. Photo / G Adventures Inc.

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings to inspire your next adventure.

Wanderlust

Imagine floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the wild and rugged landscape of Kangaroo Island. Such bliss. Perched on the north coast of Kangaroo Island, four new eco-designed WanderPods offer a remote escape overlooking Snelling Beach and the Great Australian Bight. Off-grid and sustainable, jump in an outdoor stone bath and bask in the isolation. Available Dec 2022, visit wander.com.au

Located on Kangaroo Island, four new eco-designed WanderPods offer a remote escape. Photo / Supplied

Cruise news

Hurtigruten Norway has released two new premium cruise itineraries with more than 60 just-added excursions and extended port visits. Launching 2023, the Svalbard Express' summer journey will grace Norway's coast and Svalbard, the northernmost community on earth, offering a host of experiences under a sun that never sets. In addition, The North Cape Express winter sailings take place during the Northern Lights season, with dog sledding and Arctic whale watching a must. See hurtigruten.com

Cape Express winter sailings take place during the Northern Lights season. Photo / Hurtigruten Group

Catalonia by car

Seeing as we Kiwis are prone to a good roadie, Catalonia's new 13-day The Grand Tour should entice. Commencing in Barcelona and travelling through Catalonia by car, this new route was inspired by the "Grand Tours" of young English aristocrats from the mid-17th century onwards. Discover 2000km of castle-freckled landscapes, tapas, fine wine and the works of Dali, Picasso and Gaudi. Find out more at grandtour.catalunya.com/en

Discover 2000km of castle-freckled landscapes on Catalonia's new 13-day The Grand Tour. Photo / Supplied

Gee whizz

Rediscover the exhilaration of travel in 2023 with G Adventures. With 20 new journeys now available, bid a fond farewell to travel-quashing pandemics and get to grips with Greek island hopping, Iceland hikes and cultural immersions in Mexico and Morocco. For a full list of new trips, see gadventures.com/new-tours/