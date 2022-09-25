Family-friendly buskers festival, Hātea Me Hearties, is part of this year's Whangārei Fringe. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond, to inspire your next adventure.

Simply the best

Fans will be spellbound in Sydney next year when Tina - The Tina Turner Musical makes it's Aussie debut. The Broadway and West End show traces the singer's humble beginnings and endless challenges, and of course her rise to global stardom. Although the star herself isn't in the show, fans can still expect to hear a lineup of greatest hits including "What's Love Got To Do With It" and "Proud Mary". tinathemusical.com.au

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is making its Aussie debut next year. Photo / supplied

Creative creds

Whether it's theatre, cabaret, circus acrobatics or comedy gigs, you'll find it at the Whangārei Fringe Festival, on from September 30-October 16. The two-week celebration of all things creative and quirky will take place at a range of venues around town, and include a mix of daytime attractions, evening shows, and family events. whangareifringe.co.nz

This year's Whangārei Fringe Festival kicks off on September 30. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh

Great Outdoors

Kiwi company Adventure South NZ has launched two new tours for active types to get amid nature. The four-day Coast to Coast NZ Bike, Hike and Raft takes in the wild West Coast and mighty Southern Alps, while the five-day Milford and Fiordland Hike, Bike and Kayak includes sections of some of the country's greatest trails and backcountry cycle tracks. Adventures are led by experienced guides and are designed for fit travellers looking for a challenge. adventuresouth.co.nz

Outdoorsy types can now journey coast to coast with Adventure South NZ. Photo / supplied

As Seen on Screen

We've spent the past two years watching the world through movies and streaming platforms, but now we can finally venture out and see the real deal. This scenic spot is where Los Angeles-dwellers go to escape the city.

You watched: Windfall, on Netflix

Go to: Ojai, California.

Ojai's mix of upscale and slightly hippie has long attracted visitors, and the area's picturesque mountain surroundings and nearby rolling vineyards are a tick in the margin, too. Just under two-hours drive north of downtown Los Angeles, it hits the sweet spot for stressed-out city-slickers and nature-lovers.

Ojai's Topatopa Mountains and scenic valleys are filled with walking tracks. Photo / Getty Images

Head for the area's Topatopa Mountains (visible in the background of the sweeping outdoor scenes in Windfall) for a range of walking trails, and Los Padres National Forest for hiking, camping, fishing and swimming. See the sights from a guided open-air Jeep adventure or go Wild West-style with a horseriding tour.

A scene from the crime thriller, Windfall. Photo / Netflix 2022

With wellness a big part of the town's vibe, there are more places than you can shake a stick at to get a spa treatment, and the village's pretty streets are perfect for relaxed wandering. Wine tasting is on offer at the various vineyards in the surrounding Ojai Valley, and for a break from the scorching inland heat, Santa Barbara's wide sandy beaches are less than an hour's drive away.