WIN! A Torpedo7 Kākāpō Woollen Single Kayak, plus paddle

Looking for adventure this summer? Hit the water in a Kākāpō kayak, the world's first kayak made with New Zealand wool. Developed by Torpedo7 and Shear Edge, the Kākāpō's embedded wool fibres replace 2kg of plastic, about the equivalent of 400 plastic bags. With a flat hull for stability, it's ideal for beginners, and once the kayak has reached the end of it's life cycle, it can be returned to a Torpedo7 store to be recycled into a new wool composite product.

The Kakapo woollen kayak is a world-first design. Photo / supplied

Arty in the south

Historic Dunedin has long been known for its arts and cultural creds and next week the stylish southern city will be turning the creativity up another notch. The Dunedin Arts Festival is on from October 12-24, offering everything from opera and theatre to exhibitions and comedy shows. Headline acts include David Bowie tribute, Rebel, and NZ Opera's The Strangest of Angels, inspired by author Janet Frame. While you're there, head to Vogel St and wander the Dunedin Street Art Trail.

dunedinartsfestival.co.nz

The festival includes circus-acrobatic show, 'Werk It!'. Photo / supplied

Steeped in history

For the first time in 60 years, the sacred Trans Bhutan Trail has recently reopened to hardy hikers. The epic trail spans 430km across Bhutan, in the eastern Himalayas between China and India. Traditionally used by monks and traders, the track was the only way to travel across the country until the 1960s. The terrain features mountain ridges and valleys, with cultural sites and hundreds of tiny villages along the way, and generally takes about a month to complete.

tourism.gov.bt

Traditional prayer flags and steep steps lead the way to Taktsang Palphug Monastery on the Trans Bhutan Trail. Photo / Getty Images

