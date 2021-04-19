Transtasman: Australia reveals next travel bubble already on the cards

The Transtasman bubble is inflating hopes of more two-way travel zones. Photo / Shawn Ang, Unsplash

Australia is already in talks to establish a two-way travel bubble with other countries as quarantine-free travel to New Zealand kicks off from Monday.

The much-anticipated trans-Tasman bubble between Australia and New Zealand is now under way, with the first plane load of Qantas passengers from Sydney arriving in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

But Transport Minister Michael McCormack said officials had also begun talks with other nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Hopefully, more travel bubbles will be able to be opened up with perhaps Singapore … Japan, South Korea, South Pacific Island nations," McCormack told Sky News.

Asked who was at the top of the queue, McCormack said: "Singapore."

"We started those discussions some weeks ago between the departments of the transport ministries of both countries," he said.

"As the vaccine rolls out here and elsewhere, it is important to know that we have the confidence for people to be able to travel … and not to have to go through the quarantine situation."

McCormack said the two-way travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand had occurred because both countries had handled the Covid-19 pandemic well.

"(Those) governments have kept their people safe, and that's why we're able to open up this travel bubble," he said.

However, he said future travel bubbles would depend on medical advice.

What returning Kiwis need to know about flying from Australia

Who can travel to Australia?

Anyone who has been in no country other than New Zealand or Australia for the past 14 days can travel between the two, quarantine free.

They must also

– Not be awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test

– Not have had a positive COVID-19 test in the previous 14 days

– Not be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, with or without a fever

– Travellers must have filled out a separate travel declaration for travelling to Australia, and returning to New Zealand at least 72 hours before departure.

Keep up to date on the latest Covid 19 travel information at the Unite Against COVID-19 portal, and be aware that travel restrictions are subject to change with little warning.