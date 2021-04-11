Tragedy in Death Valley: Husband dies stranded in US desert

Alexander Lofgren and Emily Henkel after suffering two flat tyres in the California Desert. Photo / Supplied, Office of Raúl Grijalva

An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death Valley National Park in California.

Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the desert park, but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff's Office.

Henkel was flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for treatment, and there was no immediate word on her condition.

Alexander Lofgren and Emily Henkel were reported missing on 6 April. Photo / Inyo County Sheriff's Office

The Tucson residents, described as experienced campers, failed to return Sunday from a camping trip and were reported missing Tuesday.

Authorities searched hotels and major tourist attractions along a highway and checked Lofgren's back-country itinerary.

On Wednesday, park staff found the couple's missing Subaru. According to the Sheriff's Office, a note in the car stated: "Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days' worth of water."

The couple's missing Subaru. Photo / Inyo County Sheriff's Office

That proved to be "a crucial tip in directing search efforts," the Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted from the air, but crews couldn't hoist them up and weren't able to reach them in the remote area until shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

The cause of Lofgren's death is under investigation.

"This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved," Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in the statement.

Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office.



Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021

Death Valley, in the Mojave Desert in eastern California, is one of the hottest and driest places in the world. It had highs of 30-37 Celsius this week.

The rugged park has claimed several lives over the years. In January, an experienced climber who was descending a canyon plunged to his death when he was caught in a rockslide.

- Associated Press