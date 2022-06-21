Tourists who are in desperate need of a toilet stop while holidaying in Spain will have to refrain from going while swimming in the sea - or face a whopping fine. Photo / Getty

Tourists who are in desperate need of a toilet stop while holidaying in a coastal part of Spain will have to refrain from going while swimming in the sea - or face a whopping fine.

A popular holiday resort has banned peeing in the seas, with tourists facing fines of up to $NZD1250 If caught letting it out.

The coastal region of Vigo now has warnings near the ocean letting tourists and locals know of the rule.

The city council will be installing public toilets during peak season to avoid any issues, and say the rule is in place due to hygiene and sanitary risks.

It isn't clear how local officers will enforce the rules, but tourists could still be caught out.

It's not the only bizarre rule that tourists to Spain should be aware of.

The medieval town of Salobreña forbids the use of barbecues on beaches and those caught breaking the rules will be landed with a €3000 ($NZD5000) fine.

Anywhere in Spain, if you are caught walking to or from the beach on the street in swimwear you can also be fined $480.

As for nudity, you face a $1200 fine if you're naked and it is not a designated nudist beach.

Palma Council is reminding holidaymakers that breaching new rules aimed at cracking down on drunken behaviour could cost them fines of between $165 and $5000.

Traders are specifically urging police to dish out fines for any tourist taking part in the "shell game," which is outlawed in the resort of Playa de Palma.