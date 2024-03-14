Those moving for a fresh start could get a hefty bonus by moving to certain US cities. Photo / 123rf

Looking to make the move and live in a new place for a while? If you pick sensibly, you might just get paid to do it.

Smaller cities and towns in the US are offering relocation packages to lure new people to come and live in them.

Also referred to as worker relocation incentive programmes, these financial schemes can be found across America and all share a common goal: attract people with geographically flexible jobs by offering them money and other perks, such as free gym memberships, co-working spaces and even a sit-down meal with the mayor, reports CNN.

Some of the best programmes can offer a five-figure cash allowance to live in their town, plus attractive homebuyer incentives.

It has become a popular proposition that many US towns have bought into, as the number of places offering the incentivised programme has doubled in recent years, according to online marketplace MakeMyMove.com, which connects remote workers with US programmes.

While many factors would have contributed to the increase, the pandemic is a huge reason for the seismic change in flexible working conditions. Last year, more than 50,000 people in the US applied for relocation schemes through the popular platform.

If you fit the criteria and are looking to spread your wings, here are a few places you can get paid to live in — with the odd bonus here and there.

West Virginia

What you will get: Those interested in moving to West Virginia will receive a US$12,000 ($19,000) cash incentive. US$10,000 the first year, an additional US$2000 the second, as well as outdoor-related perks such as free passes for rock climbing, ziplining and golf, as well as access to free co-working spaces. The full relocation package is said to be worth more than US$20,000.

Run by: Ascend West Virginia

What’s more: Upwards of 42,500 applications have been received to live in one of Ascend’s communities in West Virginia, according to a spokesperson.

View of Blackwater Falls, at Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia. Photo / 123rf

Indiana

What you will get: While ranging from town to town, programmes in Indiana are extremely generous. Moving to Nobleville, a suburb of Indianapolis, will be accompanied by a package valued at US$15,000 and includes a US$5000 relocation grant, free access to a season of golf at two courses, and a sit-down coffee with the mayor.

Those looking to move to Evansville will step into a US$7200 incentive that includes US$5,000 in cash, museum access and a one-year membership to the oldest urban old-growth forest in America.

Run by: MakeMyMove

What’s more: Since 2023, 340 households have relocated to Indiana through the MakeMyMove platform.

Topeka, Kansas

What you will get: The programme offers applicants up to US$15,000 in incentives through employer match funding.

Run by: Choose Topeka

What’s more: Unlike other relocation programmes, Choose Topeka isn’t only offered to remote workers. Transitioning veterans, people who have recently left the military, and former residents of the Topeka area are all eligible for US$5000 in direct incentives if they accept a job offer in Topeka with a minimum salary of US$50,000.

The Kansas State Capital Building in Topeka, Kansas. Photo / 123rf

The Shoals, Alabama

What you will get: The Alabama relocation program offers qualified workers up to US$10,000.

Run by: Remote Shoals

What’s more: The incentive first started in June 2019 and received its fourth round of funding in 2022, nabbing US$1 million in investment.

Kentucky

What you will get: The US$8800 package to relocate to Mayfield and Graves County in Kentucky includes US$5,000 cash, as well as an array of other perks, such as 50 per cent off after-school childcare, a midday meal with the mayor, and a monthly delivery of eggs to your door for free.

Many other cities include a US$2500 bonus on top of US$5,000 cash for workers who bring a partner with them, who works in either healthcare or education.

Run by: MakeMyMove

What’s more: There are eight cities and towns in Kentucky currently recruiting new workers.

Rochester, New York

What you will get: The programme offers US$10,000 in grants and incentives, on top of another US$9000 for home-buying grants.

Run by: Greater ROC Remote

What’s more: Applicants who have undergone the interview process are also eligible to visit Rochester in person, with expenses up to US$500 (and US$750 for a couple) reimbursable.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

What you will get: Eager residents will get paid US$10,000 to move to the south-central US city for a year.

Run by: Tulsa Remote

What’s more: The recent Tulsa Remote economic impact report revealed that nearly 2900 people have been accepted into the relocation programme, and as of December last year, its members had made nearly US$307m in direct employment income.

Ketchikan in Alaska. Photo / 123rf

Alaska

What you will get: Instead of offering cash incentives to people living out of state, Alaska gives its current residents a yearly sum from its Permanent Fund Dividend, or PFD.

The amount changes annually, however, in 2022, every resident received US$3284 – the highest amount so far under the programme.

Run by: Permanent Fund Dividend

What’s more: To be eligible for the PFD, you must live in Alaska for a whole year prior to applying.







