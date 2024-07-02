Acclaimed Auckland-based restauranteur Chandni Sahrawat — who, along with her husband, top chef Sid Sahrawat, runs award-winning Auckland restaurants KOL, Cassia, The French Cafe, and Anise — may be the answer foodie travellers have been looking for.

Kiwis are invited to join Chandni on a special culinary adventure in India on the Good Food Journey Diwali Tour. The lucky few — a small group of up to 15 people — will be treated to world-class dining experiences alongside vibrant stree- food explorations and a plethora of other culinary and cultural activities. All in an impressive 11 days.

The tour isn’t only about experiencing authentic food. It’s also about experiencing luxury. Travellers can expect to stay in grand, 5-star accommodations. Its organisers promise that the itinerary stands out compared with what the average New Zealand traveller usually experiences when visiting the South Asian country.

The trip coinciding with one of the biggest holy festivals in the world adds another layer of extraordinary.

Chandni explains how experiencing Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a feast for all the senses. “Everything is dialled up a notch”, she says. “It’s vibrant, loud, festive, with a feeling of impending excitement.”

Noting how families come together, she says: “With feasts to share and fireworks colouring the sky, there is no better way to know India but to jump into its culture during Diwali and celebrate with locals.”

Perhaps the most notable part of the journey, however, is Chandni herself. To have a superstar restaurateur as your personal tour guide is unusual. And with traveller decision fatigue being amiss, top foodies doubling as a guide may be a culinary tourism trend in the making.



































